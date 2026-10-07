Steelers Bring Back Versatile Defensive Back 1 Day After Release

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced another roster move with defensive back Doneiko Slaughter on Wednesday. The move completes a full circle for the defensive back over the last week.

On Wednesday, the Steelers reunited with Slaughter on the practice squad one day after releasing him. Slaughter was on the Steelers practice squad until Thursday last week when the team added him to the active roster. At the time, Slaughter took the spot Joey Porter Jr. vacated after his trade to the Dallas Cowboys.

This week, the Steelers needed room on their active roster to add cornerbacks from other team’s practice squads. So, the team released Slaughter. But he’s back with the organization where he was a week ago — on the practice squad.

Although no longer on the active roster, Slaughter could play for the Steelers in Week 5 as a practice squad elevation.

Steelers Sign DB Doneiko Slaughter to the Practice Squad

Getty Head coach Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive back Doneiko Slaughter to the practice squad Wednesday.

Slaughter played the first three games of the regular season for the Steelers as a practice squad elevation. That’s the maximum amount of times a player can be elevated to the game day roster from the practice squad.

However, that number resets with a new practice squad stint. Slaughter officially begins a new stint with the Steelers practice squad Wednesday, meaning he can be an elevation another three times.

Slaughter then played in Week 4 from the team’s active roster. In four games, he has posted two combined tackles.

The defensive back has only appeared on special teams for Pittsburgh this season. But he also provides depth to the team’s secondary, which they need after the loss of Porter and an injury to Jamel Dean.

“Slaughter played both inside and outside cornerback for the Steelers this preseason, and also worked on multiple phases of special teams: kickoff coverage, punt coverage, punt return and field goal block,” wrote Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Added 2 New Cornerbacks With Slaughter Release

While Slaughter is back in the organization, the Steelers have also added two new cornerbacks. Releasing the cornerback helped make that happen.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Steelers poached cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Terell Smith from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders practice squads, respectively. Per NFL rules, the Steelers were only able to add those cornerbacks by signing them to the active roster.

They are also required to stay on Pittsburgh’s active roster for three weeks.

Releasing Slaughter opened one spot for one of those cornerbacks, and as the Steelers likely hoped, Slaughter cleared waivers and was able to return to Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

The Steelers will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 on Sunday, October 11. With Dean not expected to play, Asante Samuel Jr. and rookie Daylen Everette could start at cornerback. Slot cornerback Brandin Echols could play more as well if Jalen Ramsey moves back inside.

Murphy-Bunting, Smith and Slaughter are other potential options for Pittsburgh’s secondary.