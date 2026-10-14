Ex-Steelers Athletic CB Joins Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from cornerback D’Shawn Jamison at the NFL roster deadline in August. The defensive back will now continue his career with an AFC rival.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the New England Patriots signed Jamison to their practice squad Tuesday. New England inked Jamison to a deal after hosting him for a tryout the same day.

Jamison spent part of the 2024 campaign and the 2025 season with the Steelers. Last year, he played in three games for Pittsburgh.

During those games, he received 11 snaps on special teams. Jamison didn’t play at all on defense.

Jamison began his career in 2023 as an undrafted free agent. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein liked the cornerback as a late Day 3 selection because of his athleticism.

“Undersized perimeter cornerback with good ball skills and the talent to handle full-time return duties if he makes a team,” Zierlein wrote. “Jamison carries the athletic profile of an NFL player with twitchy feet, loose hips and make-up speed to run down mistakes.

“He might need to move inside, where he will have to prove he can stay connected to route runners without playing from his desired side-shuffle technique. The route anticipation is nothing special, but his ball skills and competitiveness might be good enough to create a roster opportunity as a backup with return talent.

Former Steelers CB D’Shawn Jamison Signs With Patriots Practice Squad

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback D’Shawn Jamison joined the New England Patriots practice squad Tuesday.

Jamison began his NFL journey as an undrafted free agent for the San Francisco 49ers. The defensive back didn’t make the 49ers roster as a rookie, but the Carolina Panthers claimed Jamison off waivers.

He didn’t play in Week 1 for Carolina, but Jamison concluded his rookie campaign with 15 games played. He made his NFL debut with the Panthers during Week 2 of the 2023 season against the New Orleans Saints.

In Week 5 of 2023, he started versus the Detroit Lions. Over the entire season, he had 10 combined tackles and one pass defense.

During late August 2024, the Panthers waived Jamison. After about three weeks as a free agent, the Steelers added Jamison on their practice squad.

The cornerback didn’t play at all during the 2024 season. He made his Steelers debut as a practice squad elevation in Week 11 versus the Cincinnati Bengals last year.

Jamison returned a kickoff for 20 yards in his Steelers debut. He played in the final two games of the regular season as a practice squad elevation as well. Jamison then dressed for the team’s playoff game in January.

The cornerback didn’t have another return on special teams. He played a 2025 season high six special teams snaps in the postseason contest.

In January 2026, Jamison signed a futures contract with the Steelers. But the new coaching staff parted ways with the defensive back in August. Before signing with the Patriots this week, he had a stint with the Cardinals practice squad.

Jamison played in college at Texas from 2018-22. He posted six tackles for loss, 17 pass defenses and six interceptions in 60 games.