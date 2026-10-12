Steelers Reunite With Popular Starting Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers controversially parted ways with veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts at the NFL roster deadline after the 2026 preseason. But that won’t be the end of Roberts’s time with the organization.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters to open his Monday press conference the Steelers have brought back Roberts on their practice squad.

“Elandon, he will be coming back on the practice squad,” said McCarthy.

Roberts most recent stint with the Steelers was roughly two and a half weeks in August. But he started 29 games for Pittsburgh from 2023-24. During that time, he was a popular teammate in the locker room. Steelers fans also took to Roberts because of his physicality in the middle of Pittsburgh’s defense.

Last season, the veteran linebacker started 16 games for the Las Vegas Raiders, where Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham coached during the 2025 campaign.

“I enjoyed him in training camp,” McCarthy added on Roberts. “I thought he did a nice job. I think timing was a little bit to do with his opportunity. Once again, we’re trying to get better. All these opportunities that we’re creating for players that are here. Those changes that you make, we’re trying to improve the team.

“He’s a veteran. He’s done great things throughout his career. But this man just wants to win. You can’t have enough people like that.”

Before Monday, Roberts was a free agent. As the conclusion of McCarthy’s press conference, the Steelers haven’t announced any corresponding moves with the linebacker signing.

McCarthy’s announcement that Roberts was returning to Pittsburgh came a few hours after Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders reported the team was meeting with the veteran.

Steelers Bring Back Veteran LB Elandon Roberts

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday the team has signed linebacker Elandon Roberts to their practice squad.

The Steelers are dealing with significant depth concerns at cornerback and linebacker. Yet, the first transaction the team made after defeating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 was to add Roberts.

While that’s surprising, few pundits or fans will likely take issue with the addition. The team still has its collection of four inside linebackers on its active roster. Roberts will return to provide depth behind them.

Once fully acclimated back to the Steelers defense, Roberts could play a significant role as a practice squad elevation on game days. He’s not only previously experienced in Pittsburgh but also with Graham having played for the defensive coordinator last year.

In 17 games for the Raiders, Roberts had 90 combined tackles, including six for loss, last season. He also had one pass defense and one quarterback hit.

For the Steelers from 2023-24, Roberts averaged 73.5 combined tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss per season. He also had two pass defenses and one forced fumble.

During the 2023 campaign, Roberts had 101 combined tackles.

Prior to Pittsburgh, Roberts played for the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. Interestingly, Roberts missed playing for Graham with both of those teams by just one year.

Steelers Linebacker Depth Entering Week 6

Getty Patrick Queen leads the Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers.

The Steelers are adding Roberts a week after inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson really struggled with tackling during Week 4 versus the Cleveland Browns. That starting pair played better against the Colts, so those struggles might not be the primary reason the team is now adding Roberts.

But with his starting experience, Roberts could certainly play a significant role for Pittsburgh if the Steelers prefer to turn to the veteran. Behind Queen and Wilson, the team currently has Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener on the linebacker depth chart on the active roster as well.

On the practice squad, the Steelers also have linebackers KJ Henry, Marte Mapu and Julius Welschof. But without a corresponding move yet, it’s not clear all of those linebackers will remain on the practice squad when Roberts officially joins it.

The Steelers will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. The team will also have a road game in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, but that matchup will take place in Paris, France.

Then before their bye, the Steelers will return home for a Week 8 rematch versus the Browns.