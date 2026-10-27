Former NFL Scout Shares Bold Prediction About Steelers’ Playoff Chances

If the NFL season ended today, the Pittsburgh Steelers would make the playoffs. They would be one of the AFC’s Wild Card teams, losing the division crown to the Cleveland Browns due to their earlier season loss. That can change in just a few days if Pittsburgh is able to avenge that loss and even up the season series against their rival.

Are the Steelers Already a ‘Lock’ to Make the Playoffs?

However, despite the current situation for Mike McCarthy’s team, some are still hesitant to buy the Steelers as a legitimate contender, arguing they have been simply taking advantage of an easy stretch on their schedule. Some are even predicting Pittsburgh will eventually fade and end up missing out on the postseason all together.

But former NFL scout John Middlekauf is a believer and views the Steelers as “a playoff lock” at this point. He said as much during his recent appearance on Colin Cowherd’s podcast.

“Let’s face it. At 5-2, unless they get a couple major injuries, they kind of feel like a playoff lock,” said Middlekauf on The Colin Cowherd Podcast.

“Back-to-back years, keeping the Steelers in the playoffs, that’s really commendable. And the way they play, you never know, you could win a playoff game.”

Aaron Rodgers and the Defense Are Why to Believe in Pittsburgh So Far

Based on where the Steelers currently are in the standings, Middlekauf’s statement doesn’t sound too bold. And the way the defense has performed in addition to Aaron Rodgers enjoying a career renaissance lends credence to Pittsburgh most likely finding a way to be part of the playoff field.

“I have so much respect for the way Aaron’s battled these last two years. He’s not doing this for the money,” Middlekauf explained. “All season long, he’s been getting hit.”

And to his point, Rodgers has thrown for 1,699 passing yards while completing 61.6% of his attempts with 13 touchdowns to five interceptions. Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdown passes in 16 games in 2025, although he did only give up seven picks all year.

Pittsburgh’s Remaining Divisional Matchup Will Decide Their Fate

Most importantly, the Steeles, who opened the season with a few rough defensive performances, have allowed the sixth fewest total yards against on an average and the seventh fewest against the ground. In the past three weeks, Pittsburgh’s defensive front has held top running backs in check, with Jonathan Taylor running for just 45 yards, Bucky Irving 46 and the Saints only putting up 11 as a team.

In all reality, the Steelers will need to beat the Browns and then handle enough business against divisional opponents – they have one more against Cincinnati and two left with Baltimore, to be a true “lock” for the playoffs, although barring a major collapse, should get in.