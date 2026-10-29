Former Steelers HC Bill Cowher to Assist North Carolina State in Major Way

Known for his time as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bill Cowher played college football at North Carolina State before embarking on his coaching career in the NFL. And because of his love for his alma mater, Cowher is going to assist the Wolfpack as they try to get the program headed in the right direction.

Bill Cowher Will Assist North Carolina State in Coaching Search

As announced by North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan and reported in more detail by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports on Wednesday, Cowher will advise the Wolfpack in their coaching search. North Carolina State fired Dave Doeren on Oct. 24 in the midst of his 14th season. His dismissal came following a 3-4 start to the 2026 campaign.

Cowher, now 69, played with the Wolfpack as a linebacker from 1975 to 1979, deciding to attend North Carolina State as one of the schools who offered him a scholarship after he graduated from Carlynton High School in the Pittsburgh area. He was believed to be undersized for the position.

Cowher’s Time Playing With Wolfpack Earned Him a Shot in NFL

Though he went undrafdted, Cowher’s play in college impressed NFL scouts enough to earn him an opportunity with the Philadelphia Eagles. He would then move on and sign with the Cleveland Browns, where he stayed from 1980-82, before finishing his playing career with two more seasons in Philadelphia.

Marty Schottenheimer, then the Browns’ head coach, gave Cowher his first coaching opportunity in 1985, allowing him to move up the ranks on his staff. Cowher first worked with the special teams unit before transitioning to defensive backs coach. Cowher would even follow Schottenheimer to Kansas City to be the Chief’s defensive coordinator, a position that eventually earned him the Steelers’ job.

Cowher Became a HOFer Due to His Time Coaching the Steelers

Hired in 1992 to take over for the legendary Chuck Noll, Cowher led the Steelers for 15 seasons. He compiled an overall regular season record of 149-90-1, which equates to a .623 win percentage.

Cowher won eight division titles, two AFC championships and Super Bowl XL with the Steelers and finished with a 12-9 mark in the postseason. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 2021.

Former Wolfpack defensive back and first-round pick Dewayne Washington will also join Cowher in providing input in the search.