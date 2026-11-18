The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this season after failing to reach a contract agreement. Now, the cornerback could be headed for another exit just months after changing teams.

An ESPN insider is warning that Dallas faces a difficult offseason decision involving Porter and another former Steelers player. With only one franchise tag available, the Cowboys might not be able to keep both.

ESPN Raises Questions About Joey Porter Jr.’s Cowboys Future

In a look at Dallas’ struggling defense, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler pointed to Porter and wide receiver George Pickens as two major contract decisions facing the organization.

“Situating the futures of corner Joey Porter Jr. and wide receiver George Pickens is critical,” Fowler wrote.

Fowler warned that using the franchise tag on either player could leave the other free to sign elsewhere. Dallas can tag only one player per offseason, meaning an extension for at least one would be needed to keep both off the open market.

He also questioned whether the Cowboys have done enough to rebuild their secondary, describing cornerback as a need even after acquiring Porter.

“Franchise-tagging one of them could risk losing the other, and cornerback is a major need for the team, even with Porter in the lineup,” Fowler said.

Dallas surrendered 584 yards in Sunday’s 46-40 loss to San Francisco, the most the Cowboys have allowed in a home game. Their defense has struggled through much of the season despite adding Porter and other personnel.

Fowler pointed to the larger issue of a second consecutive year of poor defensive play.

Steelers Could See Joey Porter Jr. Leave Dallas After One Season

Porter is playing out the final year of the four-year, $9.62 million rookie contract he signed after Pittsburgh drafted him in the second round in 2023. The Steelers and Porter couldn’t agree to an extension, leading to his trade before Week 4.

Pittsburgh received a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-rounder. Dallas did not sign Porter to a new deal when it acquired him, leaving the 26-year-old positioned for unrestricted free agency next spring unless the Cowboys retain him.

A franchise tag remains possible. The 2027 tender for cornerbacks is projected at approximately $23.1 million, compared with a market where top corners command more than $30 million annually.

Porter’s situation has also been complicated by injuries. He missed Dallas’ game against Indianapolis with foot and ankle problems before returning against San Francisco.

His coverage, however, hasn’t been the Cowboys’ biggest defensive problem. Porter has allowed just three catches for 19 yards and no touchdowns with Dallas through the 49ers game.

Losing him would be particularly difficult for Dallas after giving Pittsburgh a valuable second-round selection. The Steelers will retain that pick regardless of whether Porter signs elsewhere next offseason.

Former Steelers WR George Pickens Complicates Cowboys’ Decision

Pickens is playing on a one-year, $27.3 million franchise tag after Dallas declined to negotiate a long-term agreement this offseason. Another tag in 2027 would cost approximately $32.8 million.

In the same ESPN report, ESPN’s Dan Graziano looked at the possibility of Dallas letting Pickens enter free agency or pursuing a tag-and-trade. He also cited CeeDee Lamb’s projected $46 million cap charge next season as another factor.

Fowler said Pickens’ market value could reach approximately $35 million annually, given his production and ability to draw coverage.

“He likes Dallas and would prefer to stay there,” Fowler wrote.

Both players have financial incentives to seek long-term deals. And because Dallas cannot tag both, keeping one under control could make it much harder to retain the other.

Pittsburgh already moved on from both players, acquiring draft capital in separate trades. As the Cowboys weigh two expensive extensions, Porter could end up spending just one season in Dallas before hitting the market again.