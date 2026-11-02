Steelers Linked to $130 Million WR in ‘Ambitious’ NFL Trade Deadline Move

One local Pittsburgh Steelers insider, Gerry Dulac, continues to throw cold water on the idea the team will make a big splash at the 2026 NFL trade deadline. But one national league insider has kept saying otherwise.

If the Steelers do make a move at the NFL trade deadline, pundits and fans expect it to be for a wide receiver. NFL insider Jason La Canfora recently suggested one potential target for the Steelers is New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson.

“I’d keep an eye on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are being pretty ambitious, I’m told behind the scenes, and would love to add another playmaker,” La Canfora said in a video for Casino Guru News. DK Metcalf has some limitations in the routes he runs.

You bring in someone like Garrett Wilson with the tight ends they have, with a back like Jaylen Warren, who can catch a lot of balls, with DK Metcalf running those go routes on the outside. That could be interesting.”

The No. 10 overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, Wilson is a 3-time 1,000-yard receiver. In 2026, he is averaging a career-best 65.9 receiving yards per contest.

Overall, he has 43 catches, 527 receiving yards and three scores in eight games.

During July 2025, the Jets signed Wilson to a 4-year, $130 million extension.

Why Steelers Could Target WR Garrett Wilson

When his new contract kicks in next year, Wilson will actually make about the same amount of money as D.K. Metcalf on a per annual basis. With that average salary north of $32 million for each receiver, it’s worth wondering how the Steelers would be able to afford both wideouts on their roster.

Metcalf and Wilson are the seventh and eighth-highest paid receivers in the league.

On the field, though, Metcalf is proving not to be a WR1. Fellow wideout Germie Bernard has developed into a quality starter as a rookie. But the Steelers have no trusted depth behind Bernard because of injuries to Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek.

Wilson would bring immediately clout to Pittsburgh’s receiver room as a guy who is a candidate to post 1,000 yards every season. As La Canfora explained, Wilson would become the Steelers top route runner while Metcalf could be the big-play go-route WR2. Bernard would then slide nicely into a slot role.

As an added bonus, Wilson has previous experience with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two played the 2024 season together with the Jets.

Major Obstacles Exist for the Steelers to Acquire Wilson

There’s no doubt acquiring Wilson would be a splashy move for the Steelers. It could cost as much as the team’s 2027 second-round pick.

But there are major obstacles for Pittsburgh acquiring the Jets wideout.

First, his contract I’ve already mentioned. Secondly, while Wilson has a previous relationship with Rodgers, it’s not clear it’s a good one.

Last year, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported Wilson told him he wasn’t keeping in touch with Rodgers after he moved on from New York. At best, the report characterized their relationship — at least 14 months ago — as icy.

Obviously, acquiring Wilson should be off the table for the Steelers if Rodgers won’t be able to develop a good rapport with him.

Furthermore, on Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter was rather adamant the Jets aren’t interested in trading Wilson anyway.

“One well-placed source told ESPN this weekend that there is ‘no way’ the Jets will trade Garrett Wilson by the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline, despite any interest from other teams,” wrote Schefter.

La Canfora fired back at that report Sunday morning.

“The more the corrupt access merchants launder the idea that Garrett Wilson is ‘untouchable,’ the more real football execs tell me that is complete [expletive],” wrote La Canfora.

The more the corrupt access merchants launder the idea that Garrett Wilson is "untouchable" the more real football execs tell me that is complete bullshit. What the #Jets are really up to https://t.co/3616ENHbzW— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 2, 2026

Perhaps the Steelers can bring the Jets to the negotiating table on a potential Wilson deal. But the Steelers will have to feel good about those obstacles as well before doing so.