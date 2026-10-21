Ex-Steelers’ George Pickens Could Get Traded Because of Joey Porter Jr.: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys have grown a small collection of talented former Pittsburgh Steelers players who didn’t get a second contract in black and gold for a variety of reasons. This offseason, the Cowboys will be trying to re-sign two of those stars — wide receiver George Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

At least that appeared to be the plan since the Cowboys acquire Porter at the beginning of October. Pundits have speculated Dallas could sign one to a long-term deal and place the franchise tag on the other.

ESPN’s Ben Solak proposed another option — trade Pickens to guarantee having the space for Porter. On Tuesday, Solak argued why Pickens could be a trade candidate over the next few weeks.

“His effort level and focus seem to be waning again, and the Cowboys will struggle to pay Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr., whom they recently traded for,” wrote Solak. “If the 2-4 Cowboys keep losing games, I’d call about Pickens on the franchise tag for the remainder of the season — we know he has game-breaking ability when he’s dialed in.

Imagine Pickens in Los Angeles to help replace Davante Adams … or in Kansas City as Mahomes’ new downfield target? Exciting stuff.”

Could Another Trade Send Ex-Steelers WR George Pickens to New Team?

Getty ESPN’s Ben Solak proposed the Dallas Cowboys trade former Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens to more easily afford CB Joey Porter Jr.

Pickens had an incredible season for the Cowboys in his first year with the team during 2025. But it didn’t yield anything guaranteed beyond another season with Dallas on the franchise tag.

With the arrival of his former Steelers teammate, Porter, the Cowboys were supposed to take their place atop the NFC East. But Dallas is 1-2 since the Porter trade (the cornerback didn’t play in one of the losses). Meanwhile, Pickens has received local and national criticism for appearing disinterested.

“I think George Pickens does not look like he really gives a damn out there lately,” said 105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt to his co-hosts on Monday. “He didn’t seem like he was totally checked in.

“If he wants to get paid long-term, he’s gotta start showing up in these games.”

The other co-hosts in the conversation, Shan Shariff and RJ Choppy, concluded that if the Cowboys don’t design more of their offense to funnel through Pickens, then the team should trade him.

“Then give the money to Joey Porter.”

Pickens has posted 33 catches and 428 receiving yards in six games this season. His 71.4 receiving yards per game average is higher than what he registered in any season with the Steelers.

But last season with Dallas, Pickens had 84.1 receiving yards per game on his way to a 1,429-yard campaign. He also scored nine touchdowns in 2025. Pickens has one score this season.