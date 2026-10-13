Steelers Ready to Put More Trust in Rookie WR Germie Bernard

The Pittsburgh Steelers face a potential doomsday scenario at wide receiver entering the second half of October. Only top starter D.K. Metcalf and rookie receivers remain healthy in the unit.

That could particularly be an issue because of the high standards 42-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers typically takes with first-year players. Without three receivers because of injuries, the Steelers have the risk of becoming a one-dimensional passing attack.

But the Steelers might not face that doomsday scenario after all with the development of Germie Bernard.

The second-round rookie has continued to improve early in his first NFL season. He now appears ready for an even bigger role over the next couple weeks

“Football comes easy to him. I think there’s some young-guy mistakes he made yesterday, but you can see it coming,” Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday. “I think he’s acclimated very well to the offense. The ability to play all three positions. He sticks his nose in there in the run game too.

“I’ve been very, very impressed.”

Steelers to Ask More From Rookie WR Germie Bernard

Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers could rely heavily on rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard after the team suffered more wideout injuries during Week 5.

In some ways, the Steelers have no choice but to trust Bernard. In the last week, the team has lost Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek to injuries.

Pittman didn’t play in Week 5 after going on injured reserve Saturday. Pittman will miss at least the next three contests because of a foot injury.

Wilson exited Sunday’s contest versus the Indianapolis Colts because of a finger injury. Likewise, Skowronek departed with a calf ailment. Neither receiver returned. While it’s not clear how long either wideout will be sidelined, McCarthy told reporters Monday they won’t play versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 18.

That leaves the Steelers with Metcalf, Bernard and a few other wideouts who have never caught an NFL pass. Bernard is the default choice to start opposite Metcalf, so it makes sense the Steelers coaching staff would hype him up in the media.

“I think it’s just continue to grow and get better each week, understand the offense, understand what’s required of him,” Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio said of Bernard on Monday. “Germie’s done that. I think with each week, we’ll see him get more and more comfortable and settle into the offense.

But it’s not just coach’s speak. Bernard is showing he deserves more playing time.

In Week 5 against the Colts, Bernard led all Steelers wideouts with nine targets, six receptions and 80 yards. As McCarthy put it, he still made some young player errors. Most notably, he dropped a pass on a free play down the field that could have been a big gain.

But Bernard is producing and showing he might only be scratching the surface of he could be by the end of the season.

“Him and Aaron [Rodgers], the more they play together, the more that Germ will feel — anticipate what Aaron is going to do,” added Angelichio.

How Steelers Overcome 3 Wide Receiver Injuries

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard will likely make his second NFL start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bernard is likely the biggest key to the Steelers navigating the next stretch without three wideouts. Most defenses are going to work to take away Metcalf, as the Colts did in Week 5. Metcalf had only three receptions for 12 yards. But that wasn’t an issue because of the 80 receiving yards Bernard contributed.

It also wasn’t a problem for Pittsburgh’s passing offense because running back Jaylen Warren and tight end Pat Freiermuth hauled in three combined receiving touchdowns. Warren again showed the electricity he can provide with a short throw he took 80 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.

Freiermuth had a 1-yard touchdown grab at the goal line and a 17-yard reception over the middle of the field for a score.

Bernard emerging as a threat in the passing game will prevent defenses from doubling Metcalf on every play and dedicating eight men in the box to stop the run. But the Steelers could also play with a lot of two tight ends going forward.

“I think Pat [Freiermuth] and Darnell [Washington] have really established themselves,” said McCarthy. “I think they give us a lot of flexibility to do things, to play big, to play open, just conceptually not have to get away from anything if we don’t have the third receiver, for instance.

“That’s what you want out of your tight end group.”