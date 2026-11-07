Insider Links Pittsburgh Steelers to Acquiring $52.5M WR From Division Rival

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add a wide receiver ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Pittsburgh is fighting for the AFC North title, and the Steelers have been linked to looking for offensive help. And they could explore a trade with a division rival.

The Steelers are off to a 6-2 start and are on their bye week.

Pittsburgh Steelers Urged to Acquire Jerry Jeudy

Pittsburgh has been connected to several wide receivers, but one insider believes they could look to acquire a veteran from a division rival.

Steelers reporter Mike DeFabo of The Athletic named Cleveland Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy as a potential trade target for Pittsburgh.

“Would the Browns really do business with an AFC North rival? I don’t think the Ravens would, which is why I didn’t include Rashod Bateman on this list. But, if you remember Tomlin’s harsh criticism of Cleveland GM Andrew Berry last year after the Joe Flacco trade, the Browns would appear more open the idea,” DeFabo wrote.

“While Cleveland is in the fight, the emergence of Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion has pushed Jeudy down the depth chart. It’s unclear if the Browns would move him, but he’s worth at least putting on this list.”

Jeudy is in the second year of his three-year, $52.5 million deal, but there is an out after this season. So, he could be a rental for the Steelers and give Pittsburgh another veteran option in a win-now year for the Steelers.

Jeudy has struggled to make an impact with the Browns but has proven he can be a good NFL receiver. He’s recorded 16 receptions for 171 yards this season. His best year came in 2024 when he had 1,229 yards and 4 touchdowns. It’s the only time he’s gone over 1000+ receiving yards in his seven-year NFL career.

Pittsburgh Exploring Trades for a WR

The Steelers are one of the top teams in the AFC, and Pittsburgh is looking to add to its roster.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly revealed the team has set its focus on adding a receiver.

“The trade deadline is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and the Steelers have been snooping around for the past couple of weeks to add to their receiver room,” Kaboly wrote. “They are in a holding pattern as they see how this might play out with the other teams also needing a receiver, but, regardless, a move has to be made.”

Kaboly, meanwhile, also named a couple of fits for the Steelers and didn’t mention Jeudy.

“Colts receiver Josh Downs seems like a perfect fit in terms of availability and price. Being on an expiring contract, a third-day pick might be the price. Brian Thomas Jr., Juwan Jennings, Calvin Ridley, Ladd McConkey, or whoever is available has been explored by Khan; you can be assured of that.”

Pittsburgh will go on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals after their bye week on Sunday Night Football.