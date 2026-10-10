Jalen Ramsey Puts Steelers Coaches on Notice, Clarifies Message on Social Media

The Pittsburgh Steelers added two new cornerbacks this week in Sean Murphy-Bunting and Terell Smith. They each furiously worked over the last few days to potentially contribute Sunday versus the Indianapolis Colts.

It sounds as though if it were up to veteran Jalen Ramsey, each player’s onboarding process might have been a little different.

That’s what Ramsey seemed to suggest when he explained to reporters Friday the Steelers players and coaches aren’t 100% on the same page. The veteran argued to get on the same page, everybody in the secondary has to be on the field, particularly at practice, together more often.

“There’s a little bit of a disconnect here right now with what we want to do on the field and how we want to play as a team and how we play together as a secondary versus just throwing a playbook in their hand and coaches saying this is how it has to look,” said Ramsey, via Steelers Now’s Brendan Howe. “That’s not how football works.

“Best way to get guys acclimated and the best way for guys to get on the same page is actually being able to practice with each other and play games with each other.”

Ramsey then explained what he meant by “disconnect.”

“I think Aaron (Rodgers) said it the other day in his press conference, the best teams that I’ve been on in my career are player-led teams,” Ramsey added. “We’re the ones that see and feel how the game is going and the flow of the game, and when we can all be on the same page, that usually brings some success, instead of just some guys going with the flow of the game, some guys going off of experience and then some guys having a playbook stuck in their locker and they have to learn by-the-book things that offenses.

“Nowadays, in 2026 — don’t give you by-the-book, drawn-up formations. So yeah, little bit of we’ve just gotta get that together. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey delivered a message to the team’s coaching staff through the media Friday and then clarified what he meant on social media.

It didn’t take long for Ramsey’s quote to make its way around social media. When that started to occur Friday afternoon, Ramsey started to receive some criticism over what he said about the team’s coaching approach to the Murphy-Bunting and Smith additions in the secondary.

Ramsey apparently saw the backlash to his comments because he quickly responded via his X account.

“In regards to today’s media session, I rock with the coaches. I have absolutely nothing but respect for them ALWAYS,” wrote Ramsey. “But the best way to getting acclimated with new teammates is being on the field with them. That’s simple.”

“They have to hear the terminology we use ON THE FIELD. We have to see how they play different techniques within the system. That’s a simple concept to understand.”

Ramsey then applied what he was discussing to former Steelers All-Pro safety Troy Polamalu. Ramsey wrote that Polamalu didn’t stay strictly within the playbook but worked with fellow safety Ryan Clark on the field to apply concepts within the playbook to make game-changing plays.

Interpreting Ramsey’s Remarks on Pittsburgh Coaching Staff

Getty Jalen Ramsey and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

It’s hard to disagree with Ramsey. As he stated, it’s a pretty basic idea that players need to be together on the field to learn how to best complement each other.

Having said that, there appears to be a notable disagreement between Steelers coaches and players on how to iron out these issues. Ramsey tried to clear the air on any perceived beef he might have with the coaching staff. But it’s pretty evident he would have done things a little differently this past week.

It will be interesting to see how the Steelers defense plays in Week 5 versus the Colts. Without Jamel Dean and Joey Porter Jr., that was already a storyline entering the weekend. Now, Ramsey’s comments potentially make it an even bigger one.

It will only be a bigger narrative if the Steelers secondary doesn’t play well again.