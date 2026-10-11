Jaylen Warren Breaks Steelers’ Big Play Drought With TD Catch

A Pittsburgh Steelers offense that had been struggling to find big plays in recent weeks entering Sunday found one early against the Indianapolis Colts. Jaylen Warren was able to break away for an 80-yard touchdown off a reception in the first quarter.

Jaylen Warren Broke a Steelers’ Big Play Drought on Sunday

Warren caught a short pass from Aaron Rodgers and then took the ball the rest of the way to the house. His 80-yarder even made history for the Steelers, becoming the longest reception by a running back since at least 2021, according to Pittsburgh’s assist director of communications Michael Bertsch. It was also the longest by any running back across the NFL since Gus Edwards went 80 in Week 7 for the Ravens in 2023.

While Warren, who has emerged as the Steelers’ featured running back throughout the 2026 season, only had a couple carries for five yards through the opening quarter, he used his hands to create the most explosiveness Mike McCarthy has been trying to unlock in the offense.

Pittsburgh’s Offense Failed to Find Explosive Plays Before Sunday

The Steelers had 10 days to get back to work following their Thursday Night Football loss to the Browns in Cleveland. And even though the offense did total 361 yards, the team only put 24 points on the scoreboard and Rodgers completed just 22 passes out of his 40 attempts in the game.

Pittsburgh had failed to generate a play of over 50 yards in any of their previous four games before Warren’s 80-yard touchdown catch.

Warren entered Sunday with 309 yards off 55 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per rushing attempt. As a receiver, he had 13 receptions for 143 yards. As of his touchdown catch, he had yet to score a touchdown on the ground this season.