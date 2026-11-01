Jaylen Warren Reacts to Jared Verse After Steelers Blow Out Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have played with a little extra edge in Week 8 versus the Cleveland Browns. They had reason to after Browns edge rusher Jared Verse delivered the Steelers bulletin board material for Sunday’s game.

After their dominating win over Cleveland, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was indifferent to the potential impact the pre-game trash talk had on the outcome. But Warren also appeared to fire a clear message to Verse and the Browns.

“Yeah, but we didn’t really pay attention to it,” said Warren when asked about Verse’s trash talk. “Some walk, some talk.”

Warren did a lot of walking, or rather running during Sunday’s game. The Steelers back gained 143 yards on the ground, averaging 8.4 yards per rush, with a touchdown. Pittsburgh gained 200 rushing yards on its way to a 27-6 victory over the Browns.

Verse, though, was largely invisible. The Browns edge rusher had one tackle and one quarterback hit.

With the victory, the Steelers moved into first place of the AFC North at 6-2. The Steelers will sit in first entering their Week 9 bye.

The Browns dropped to 5-3.