Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Hold Back on Jaylen Warren After Colts Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers were without running back Rico Dowdle again in Week 5. That wasn’t an issue, though, because the Steelers still had Jaylen Warren in the backfield.

Warren had a third straight huge performance Sunday versus the Indianapolis Colts. Warren ran for 101 yards and led the team with 87 receiving yards. The running back had a 80-yard receiving touchdown and a 50-yard rushing score, becoming the first NFL player to accomplish both feats in the same game in 40 years.

After the 34-22 Steelers victory, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was highly complimentary of his running back.

“He’s just such a slippery player. First guy rarely brings him down. He’s good inside the tackles, good outside the tackles,” said Rodgers. “Always moving forward, always spinning, slipping out of plays, finishing runs. He’s one of the most liked players on the team, so guys want to block for him on the offensive line, and the tight ends and receivers.

“Just really enjoy his energy from start to finish every day of the week and enjoy what he does for us.”

Rodgers raved so much about Warren, the quarterback took a little bit of a shot at the media for not giving him more attention.

“Yeah, but I mean, they have their favorites and people they want to talk about. It is what it is,” added Rodgers.

Warren was the first player with both an 80-yard receiving and 50-yard rushing touchdowns in the same game since Herschel Walker in 1986.

Jaylen Warren Stars for Steelers in Victory Over Colts

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed Jaylen Warren’s big game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Rodgers received a second question about the lack of national attention on Warren despite how good he has played, particularly lately. Again, the quarterback stressed that Warren should be getting more recognition nationally.

“I mean, I’m not really on the social media checking out the scuttlebutt on the great players in the league,” said Rodgers. “[But] he should. Yeah, he should [get more attention].”

It’s hard to disagree. Week 5 was Warren’s third straight game with at least 125 yards from scrimmage. In two of the past three contests, Warren has posted more than 175 yards from scrimmage.

Warren’s 100-yard rushing game Sunday was his second this season, which matches his total from 2025. His 188 yards from scrimmage against the Colts was also a new career best.