Steelers Urged to Turn to AFC North Rival for Impactful WR Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be in the wide receiver trade market again over the next few weeks. If they are, former NFL wide receiver and Aaron Rodgers teammate has one target in mind for the Steelers — Jerry Jeudy.

On the latest episode of the Speakeasy podcast released Wednesday, Jones argued why Jeudy would be a great addition for Pittsburgh.

“Jerry Jeudy would help. Jerry Jeudy could win his one-on-one matchups, and you’ve got a guy that can really spin it and throw the football in Aaron Rodgers,” said Jones.

The former wideout emphasized that he would acquire Jeudy regardless of whether Michael Pittman Jr. returns. Pittman went on injured reserve Saturday and will miss at least the next three games. If he’s ready to come off IR when he’s first able to, Pittman will be able to return just after the NFL trade deadline.

Jeudy is a former Pro Bowl and 1,000-yard receiver. But last year, he experienced a down year with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders starting 13 of Cleveland’s games. This season, Jeudy has taken a back seat to rookie wideouts KC Conception and Denzel Boston.

In five games, Jeudy has eight catches for 81 yards during 2026,

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday that Jeudy is likely to be available in a trade before the deadline on November 10.

Could Steelers Pry Jerry Jeudy Away From Browns?

Getty Former wide receiver James Jones encouraged the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Cleveland Browns.

Jones is absolutely right that Jeudy could be a great fit in Pittsburgh’s offense. The Steelers have faced more man coverage than any other offense this season in part because their wideouts are struggling against it. Jeudy could help change that with his ability in one-on-one situations.

Regardless of styles, though, the Steelers might just simply need another veteran receiver on the roster. Pittsburgh has lost three wideouts over the past week. After Pittman landed on IR, Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek left Week 5 with injuries. Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy ruled out both for Week 6 on Monday.

Jeudy has averaged 13.8 yards per reception in his career. He’s posted at least 600 receiving yards in each of the past four years. The Steelers only have one receiver who’s done that on their roster.

There’s only one problem — how are the Steelers going to convince the Browns to send Jeudy to Pittsburgh?

There’s some presence for the Browns conducting trades inside the AFC North. Last year, they dealt quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

But the Browns weren’t really contending in the division when they did that. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry also received criticism for that trade from former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

With the Browns and Steelers both contending, it would be highly unusual for Berry to agree to a trade that helps the Steelers. The flak the organization gave Berry for the deal last year should only add incentive to the Browns to not deal Jeudy to Pittsburgh.

If the Steelers are going to trade for a wideout, it’s very likely going to have to be another receiver from a team outside the division.