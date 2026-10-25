Steelers Pegged Trade Destination for Projected $65 Million WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers began NFL free agency this year with the acquisition of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts. Still in need of another wideout, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper floated the possibility of another Steelers-Colts swap.

Ahead of Pittsburgh’s Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Popper named the Steelers one of the best fits for receiver Josh Downs at the NFL trade deadline.

“Downs is in the final year of his rookie deal, and he has developed into one of the better route runners in the league,” wrote Popper. “He is predominantly a slot player, aligning inside on more than 74 percent of his career offensive snaps…

“Downs is good, cheap and on an expiring deal. He would be a potentially valuable trade piece if interim GM Ed Dodds is tasked with bolstering the draft cupboard.”

In free agency next season, Spotrac projected Downs to be worth $65.2 million on a 3-year deal. The Steelers very likely won’t be able to afford that with the money the team already has dedicated to Pittman and D.K. Metcalf.

But Downs could be a rental player for the Steelers. Downs has made 24 receptions for 289 receiving yards in six games this season.

Why Josh Downs Could Fit With Steelers

Getty The Athletic’s Daniel Popper proposed the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the better fits for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs before the NFL trade deadline.

The Steelers addressed receiver with multiple acquisitions this past offseason, including the Pittman trade. Injuries, though, have left the unit pretty bare.

The good news is Metcalf has been healthy, and rookie Germie Bernard has emerged as a quality starter opposite the veteran. But the Steelers didn’t have a third receiver even get a target last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Steelers signed veteran receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad Tuesday. He could play a depth role once acclimated to Mike McCarthy’s offense.

But if the Steelers prefer a splash, Downs would be an intriguing target.

In 2023 and 2024, Downs eclipsed the 770-yard mark each season with at least 68 catches. He posted career-highs of 72 grabs, 803 yards and five touchdowns during 2024.

Last season, Downs experienced a disappointing campaign with 58 catches and 566 yards. But through six games this season, Downs is averaging more receptions and yards per contest than 2025.

In Pittsburgh, Downs could slide into the slot receiver role as a high-quality third option to Metcalf and Bernard.