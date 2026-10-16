Former Steelers Fan Favorite WR Set to Visit Pittsburgh: Report

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and free agent JuJu Smith-Schuster will be in town this weekend. That’s rather notably considering the need the Steelers have at wideout.

However, Smith-Schuster will not be visiting the Steelers.

SI on Steelers’ Noah Strackbein originally reported Thursday the former second-round pick was going to see the team that drafted him for a workout. Strackbein then clarified Thursday night that Smith-Schuster will be in Pittsburgh for another reason and won’t be visiting the team.

“JuJu Smith-Schuster is in town this weekend but not to visit the Steelers. Misinterpreted information on my end,” wrote Strackbein.

“The Steelers are looking at in-house options against the Bucs. Smith-Schuster recently tried out for the Vikings and Chargers.

Most recently, Smith-Schuster was with the New York Giants over the summer. The Giants released the veteran receiver before the end of the preseason on August 18.

Last season, Smith-Schuster started 12 games for the Kansas City Chiefs. He had 33 catches, 345 receiving yards and one touchdown in 17 games overall.

Steelers Not Showing Interest in JuJu Smith-Schuster

Getty SI on Steelers’ Noah Strackbein reported former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is visiting the city but not the team over the weekend.

Steelers pundits have pretty regularly suggested Smith-Schuster could return to Pittsburgh over the last couple years. That didn’t seem to be a possibility this year, though, with the team addressing its receiver depth during free agency and multiple times in the draft.

But entering Week 6, the Steelers once again have shallow receiver depth. Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek all won’t play Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With that in mind, it was unsurprising Strackbein originally reported Smith-Schuster was going to visit the Steelers. But the Steelers insider clarified that that won’t be the case.

The 29-year-old played the first five years of his NFL career with the Steelers. The best season of his entire career came in Pittsburgh during the 2018 campaign when he had 111 catches, 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Smith-Schuster made the Pro Bowl that season.

In 2017 and 2018, Smith-Schuster led the NFL with the longest reception of the season — 97 yards.

During his first season outside of Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns during 2022. In that campaign, he helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

Smith-Schuster then signed with the New England Patriots. He had 29 catches and 260 receiving yards during 2023.

The following season, Smith-Schuster returned to Kansas City.

The veteran wideout is looking for his next opportunity. Other than Strackbein’s report, which the insider walked back, there has been no indication the Steelers are considering a reunion with Smith-Schuster.

The Steelers added the receiver at No. 62 overall in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In five seasons with the Steelers, he had 323 receptions, 3,855 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns.

With Pittsburgh, he averaged 61.2 receiving yards per game. With the Chiefs, he posted 32.1 yards per game.