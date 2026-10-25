Ex-Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson Gets Ominous Announcement From Packers

Veteran running back Josh Jacobs was ready to make his return to the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Whenever Jacobs returned, that was going to be bad news for former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson.

As it turned out, it was terrible news.

When the Packers announced their inactive players for the Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions, Johnson was on the list.

With the return of Jacobs, the Packers have four healthy running backs on the active roster. Johnson was the only one not included on the game day roster against Detroit.

Things can change quickly in the NFL with injuries and performances. But Johnson as a healthy scratch Sunday is pretty obviously a bad sign for the former Steelers running back.

In six games with the Packers this season, Johnson has rushed for 104 yards. He has also caught one pass for 10 yards.

Sunday’s game was the first time this season Johnson was a healthy scratch.

Ex-Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson Healthy Scratch in Week 7 for Packers

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson won’t play in Week 7 because the Green Bay Packers included him on the inactive list.

A couple weeks ago, Johnson appeared to be emerging as the team’s top running back without Jacobs available. Johnson led Green Bay with 42 rushing yards, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 4.

But Johnson lost a fumble in that game. Although he had 26 rushing yards on seven carries the following week, his playing time decreased on October 11. Then last week, he had just one carry while playing four offensive snaps.

Johnson also hasn’t played on special teams since Week 2. That left him as the obvious choice to be a healthy scratch with Jacobs returning.

Unless the Packers have an injury in their backfield, Johnson might not get much playing time the rest of this season.

The Steelers drafted Johnson at No. 83 overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Throughout his first training camp with the team, the rookie had very high expectations.

But as Steelers fans likely remember, Johnson didn’t get many offensive opportunities in Weeks 1 or 2 last year. During Week 2, he also made a major special teams gaffe, which resulted in a touchdown for the opposition in a 31-17 loss.

Johnson came out of the doghouse to get a handful of carries in a few games over the next few weeks after that. By mid-December, though, he was a healthy scratch every week in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers traded Johnson at the NFL roster deadline at the end of August. Speaking to Johnson’s low value, the Steelers only received a 2028 sixth-round pick for the running back.

The NFL has a way of presenting opportunities to players when they least expect it. But for now, it appears Johnson missed his chance to assert himself in Green Bay’s offense.

Pittsburgh’s Ground Attack Humming With Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren recorded another 100-yard game in Week 7.

It was disappointing for the Steelers to admit missing on their third-round pick from just a year ago. But it’s hard to argue moving on from Johnson wasn’t the right move.

Granted, the Steelers had depth concerns in the backfield when Rico Dowdle went down with a toe injury for a couple games. Warren, though, has emerged as one of the best running backs in the league.

Warren has averaged 141 yards from scrimmage over the past five weeks.

Dowdle has returned from the toe injury, and on Sunday, he contributed 86 yards from scrimmage. Dowdle led the Steelers with six receptions.

On special teams, running back Lew Nichols has emerged as one of the team’s kick returners. The team also has rookie Eli Heidenreich for additional backfield depth without Johnson.