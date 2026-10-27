Steelers Named Trade Suitors for Projected $93 Million Speedy WR

For the third straight NFL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers should add wide receiver help. This year, NFL insider Jason La Canfora sees the team potentially making a bigger swing for a wideout on the trade market.

On Tuesday, La Canfora reported a NFL front office member told him to keep an eye on Los Angeles Chargers Ladd McConkey as a target for the Steelers.

“After decades of operating as a conservative front office, the Steelers are wheeler-dealers now,” wrote La Canfora. “One scout suggested to me that someone like Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey might be the kind of target Rodgers would enjoy throwing to help sustain drives.”

In five games this season, McConkey has posted 13 receptions and 200 receiving yards. He has scored one touchdown as well.

As a rookie two years ago, McConkey had 82 receptions, 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. In 37 NFL games, he’s averaged 13.3 yards per catch.

McConkey still has another year left on his rookie contract. When he reaches free agency in March 2028, Spotrac projected the wideout to be worth $93.87 million on a 3-year deal. That would give McConkey an average annual salary of $31.3 million.

Could Steelers Acquire WR Ladd McConkey at the NFL Trade Deadline?

Getty NFL insider Jason La Canfora named the Pittsburgh Steelers a possible landing spot in a trade for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

With great speed and strong route-running capabilities, McConkey might be just what the Steelers need in their receiver room.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein pegged McConkey as “difficult to keep him from uncovering due to route-running ability” during the 2024 NFL Draft process. The receiver also ran the 40-yard dash at the combine in 4.39 seconds.

La Canfora characterized McConkey as the potential missing piece in the Steelers offense. The team could start him opposite D.K. Metcalf and move rookie sensation Germie Bernard to the slot.

“With second-round pick Germie Bernard looking like Pittsburgh’s latest draft gem—and someone who can do the most damage in the slot (“that kid has earned the quarterback’s trust,” the exec said)—adding a piece on the outside who can work crossers and the middle of the field could fortify another playoff run,” wrote La Canfora.

McConkey has gone from averaging 5.1 receptions and 71.8 yards per game as a rookie to 2.6 catches and 40 yards per contest this season. But it’s probably fair to blame some, or maybe a lot, of that production loss on the Chargers offense.

Even still, McConkey is averaging 15.4 yards per catch this season, which is a career best.

Will Steelers Trade for WR After Signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling?

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers added wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad last week.

It’s not difficult to recognize the Steelers need another wideout. Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek each missed their second straight game Sunday versus the New Orleans Saints. The team has needed to elevate two receivers with very little experience to the game day roster the past two contests.

But the Steelers did already make a receiver addition last week. On October 20, they signed veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The 32-year-old played five games for the Steelers last season. He also was teammates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2018-21. As a rookie, Valdes-Scantling also played in Mike McCarthy’s offense with the Green Bay Packers.

It’s possible the Steelers will view Valdes-Scantling as their receiver addition and not acquire another one in a trade.

La Canfora, though, seemed pretty confident the Steelers would be more aggressive. The NFL insider also named Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. a “name to keep an eye on” with Pittsburgh.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10.