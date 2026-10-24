Pittsburgh Steelers Named as Landing Spot for $92M WR in Blockbuster Move

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to win the AFC North again and could be active on the trade front ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

Pittsburgh has some areas of need and could look to add more offensive weapons for Aaron Rodgers. Michael Pittman Jr. is injured, so the Steelers could look to add his replacement for the time being.

The Steelers will play the New Orleans Saints in Paris on Sunday morning.

Pittsburgh Steelers Named as Landing Spot for Calvin Ridley

The Steelers are off to a good start and could look to further bolster their offense ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

NFL analyst Daniel Popper of The Athletic named the Steelers as a possible landing spot for Tennessee Titans star receiver Calvin Ridley.

“Ridley took a pay cut this offseason to remain with the Titans,” Popper wrote. “The Tennessee offense has been dysfunctional under coordinator Brian Daboll. Ridley had only five catches on 10 targets through the first six weeks of the season. He has been out-snapped by rookie Carnell Tate, free-agent addition Wan’Dale Robinson and second-year receiver Elic Ayomanor.

“Ridley does not have any guaranteed money on his deal after this year. There is some meat on the bone with Ridley. The route running and releases are still NFL quality. He was wide open for a touchdown in Week 6 against the Colts, and quarterback Cam Ward missed him. Ridley could still make an impact with better quarterback play and overall offensive infrastructure. Best fits: Raiders, Steelers, Seahawks.”

Ridley is in the midst of a four-year, $92 million deal and has another year remaining on his deal. It likely wouldn’t cost much to acquire him, and he could add another weapon for Rodgers.

Ridley has been in the NFL since 2018, and although he’s no longer the No. 1 receiver he once was, he still could have an effective role in the Steelers’ offense. He’s had just 5 receptions for 81 yards this season and has yet to find the end zone, after not recording a touchdown a year ago. His best season came in 2020 when he had 1,374 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh WR Room Could Look Different

The Steelers wide receiver room is led by DK Metcalf, while Pittman was supposed to be their No. 2.

Yet, Germie Bernard has been a major surprise, and The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo believes he could be the team’s No. 2 receiver, even once Roman Wilson and Pittman are healthy.

“Bernard might already have leapfrogged Wilson and could eventually challenge Michael Pittman for some WR2 snaps. At the same time, the Steelers will use all healthy receivers. They’re all different body types and playing styles. Bernard fit the game plan Sunday: quick hitters, physicality to create yards after the catch, nice blocking. Wilson still brings something the others don’t with his speed and ability to stretch the field. They’ll use both, but Bernard seems to have secured a larger piece of that pie,” DeFabo wrote.

The Steelers are 3-point favorites against the Saints on Sunday.