Pittsburgh Steelers Named as Landing Spot for Former 1st-Round WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers could look to bolster their receiver room ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.

Pittsburgh is atop the AFC North, and they should look to be aggressive ahead of the deadline to add more talent. The Steelers should look to add another wide receiver to give the offense more weapons.

Pittsburgh will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, where the winner will take sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh Steelers Linked to Quentin Johnston

The Steelers have been linked to adding some receiver help, and they could take a flier on a former first-round pick.

Ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler linked the Steelers to Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston.

“Teams have considered Johnston a trade candidate dating back to March,” Fowler wrote. “The Chargers shut that down at the time and even exercised his fifth-year option. But the Chargers’ 0-6 plight is resurfacing his name in league circles. Team fits: 49ers, Raiders, Steelers.”

Whether or not the Chargers will actually trade Johnston is unclear, but he could be a good fit for the Steelers.

Johnston has struggled at times with drops, but he still has shown flashes of being an impact receiver. This season, he’s recorded 8 receptions for 165 yards and 0 touchdowns, while a year ago, he had 735 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns, which is his best season.

What the cost will be is uncertain, but Johnston would give Pittsburgh another big-body receiver. He can also add some more youth to the offense and could potentially be part of the offense for years to come.

Pittsburgh Looking for Revenge Against Browns

The Steelers are set to host the Browns on Sunday in a pivotal AFC North showdown.

Pittsburgh already lost to Cleveland earlier this year, so head coach Mike McCarthy knows the team has to win this game.

“We need to beat them. They got us once already, and it’s a rivalry game for us. We’re looking forward to playing them at home. They’re playing good football,” McCarthy said. “It was a very intense rivalry game, just like you’d expect. So we’re definitely looking forward to playing them again, but first, we’re going to enjoy this flight home.”

The Steelers are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Browns in a massive AFC North showdown.