Latest Development Changes Status of Steelers DL Keeanu Benton

After Wednesday’s news created concern that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be without another defensive lineman, more recent news provides optimism about Keeanu Benton playing this weekend.

Keeanu Benton Could Be on Track to Play on Sunday

Benton, who sat out day prior, joined his teammates during practice on Thursday. And while he was wearing a wrap on his injured ankle, as per Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, his work on the practice field makes most believe he’s on track to play when the Steelers visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Filling in admirably for second-year defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, who’s dealing with a left foot injury and is on injured reserve for at least another three weeks, Benton has 12 combined tackles, with half credited as solo and the other half assisted, two quarterback hits and one pass deflection through Pittsburgh’s first five games of the season. He had three tackles and that pass deflection in the Steelers’ 34-22 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Benton is Part of the Future of the Steelers’ Defensive Line

At 25, Benton is a player the Steelers are planning to rely even more on in the future, especially with what can be expected from veteran defensive captain Cam Heyward dwindling as he continues to age.

The Steelers selected Benton with the 49th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, bringing him to Pittsburgh after stellar college career in the Big Ten. Benton was named a second-team All-Big Ten player in 2021 and a member of the third-team for his senior season in 2022. He made 81 total tackles with nine sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown in 39 games at the University of Wisconsin.