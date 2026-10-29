Insider Floats Steelers’ $41 Million Pro Bowler as Fit for Bills Ahead of Deadline

The Buffalo Bills are expected to bolster their defense ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL Trade Deadline.

Buffalo’s defense has been a major issue this season, as the Bills should look to pursue help at linebacker and in the secondary. If Buffalo is going to go on a deep playoff run, the defense needs to be much better.

The Bills are 5-1 and atop the AFC East.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Acquire Patrick Queen

Getty Bills named as fit for Patrick Queen.

Buffalo’s linebacker unit has been bad, so the Bills should look to trade for an impact linebacker.

Ahead of the deadline, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler linked the Bills to acquiring Pittsburgh Steelers impact linebacker Patrick Queen. Yet, it still seems unlikely he will be moved due to how well Pittsburgh is playing.

“Rumors of a Queen trade persisted in the spring, with the Cowboys among teams that checked on his availability,” Fowler wrote. “He’s also a 2027 free agent. But the Steelers’ status as a 5-2 team likely keeps him in Pittsburgh. Team fits: Cowboys, Bills.”

Queen is in the final year of his three-year, $41 million deal with the Steelers, which is why he could be moved. However, Pittsburgh could very well keep him for the playoff push and see him leave in free agency.

Queen is a two-time Pro Bowler, would be a veteran leader on the Bills defense, and is a tackling machine. He’s recorded 48 tackles and a sack this season.

Buffalo Brings Back Veteran Defender

The Bills brought back veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White to the practice squad but will eventually sign him to their 53-man roster.

White was an impact cornerback for the Bills last season and head coach Joe Brady felt like it was important to bring him back.

“Tre played really good football last year,” Brady said Wednesday. “And, you know, we’ve been obviously battling some injuries in the secondary and kind of going through some things. … There might be an opportunity for him to come up. And we know the value that he brings, the experience and the opportunity.”

The Bills are set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a pivotal AFC showdown.