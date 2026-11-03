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Steelers’ Michael Pittman Jr. Breaks Silence on Foot Injury

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Michael Pittman Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. delivered a blunt message on his injury recovery.

The Pittsburgh Steelers might trade for a new wide receiver before next Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. But the Steelers could also get a boost simply from one of their injured receivers returning from IR.

Veteran Michael Pittman Jr. made clear while speaking to reporters for the first time in a few weeks Monday that he hopes that’s him. But Pittman remains uncertain when exactly he will be able to return.

“It’d be great to be back after (the) bye week, which is what I’d like, but I can’t go out there if I’m not effective,” said Pittman, via Steelers Now’s Brendan Howe.

The veteran wideout then added how difficult it’s been to not be available to play early in his Pittsburgh tenure.

“The most injuries I’ve had to deal with in my seven years,” added Pittman. “It definitely sucks to come to a new team and then be riddled with injuries, so trying to get back out there as fast as possible and prove to this team that I came here to better it and not just sit on the sideline.”

Pittman experienced a solid Week 1, catching three passes for 58 yards. Two of his receptions went for more than 20 yards.

But the veteran then missed Week 2 because of a foot injury. Pittman then landed on injured reserve a few weeks later.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Steelers’ Michael Pittman Jr. Breaks Silence on Foot Injury

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