Steelers’ Rookie WR Sends Message to Michael Pittman Jr. After Bad Injury Update

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t have another veteran in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. Pittman has been less than 100% since training camp and could miss multiple games going forward.

Without Pittman, the Steelers will have to turn to rookie receiver Germie Bernard for more contributions. But upon hearing the latest Pittman injury update Thursday, which head coach Mike McCarthy provided to reporters, Bernard’s mind went to his teammate first.

“It sucks for Mike to have to deal with this,” Bernard told the media Thursday, via DK Pittsburgh Sports. “But like I told him yesterday, I texted him, I sent him a scripture and told him, ‘I’m praying for him.’ He has a brother than’s supporting him in whatever he’s going through.

“And I know he’s there to support me as well. He’s going to help me. He’s going to coach me up and help me with the experience he’s had.

The Steelers acquired Pittman to be their starting receiver opposite WR1 D.K. Metcalf. Pittman made some nice plays in Week 1, catching two passes for more than 20 yards.

But the veteran missed Week 2 because of a foot injury and didn’t look very good in either of the team’s last two games since then. Pittman will now miss multiple weeks.

Steelers’ Germie Bernard Ready for Opportunity With Michael Pittman Jr. Injury

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. received a strong message from rookie wideout Germie Bernard after getting a new injury update Thursday.

Pittman’s injury is tough for the entire Steelers offense but particularly a receiver such as Bernard. But the rookie wideout appears to be handling the situation with great maturity.

He’s very disappointed for one of his mentors but thrilled for the opportunity the opening at WR2 for the Steelers could provide.

“I’m excited to step into a new role and do what I can do to help the team have success,” added Bernard.

The rookie receiver also stressed that his preparation isn’t going to change. He told reporters Thursday he’s already been preparing as if he’s a starter. Now, Bernard will get a chance to showcase what he’s learned.

Without Pittman in Week 2, Bernard led the Steelers in receiving yards. However, it was a dismal day for the Steelers passing offense, and Bernard finished the afternoon with 35 yards.

The second-round pick had seven catches for 60 yards on 11 targets overall in the first four games.