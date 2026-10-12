Mike McCarthy Delivers Unfortunate News About Roman Wilson

In the midst of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ most productive day on offense of the season, they lost an important member of the unit on Sunday. Even coming off a victory, head coach Mike McCarthy had to open his Monday press conference with some unfortunate news.

Roman Wilson Will Miss Multiple Weeks

Wide receiver Roman Wilson, who became a favorite target for Aaron Rodgers during training camp and the early portion of the season, left the 34-22 win over the Indianapolis Colts with a finger injury and it now sounds as if it will cost him more time away from the field.

McCarthy said Wilson is expected to miss a couple of weeks starting with their Week 6 road trip to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers.

Wilson Was Enjoying His Most Productive Season Yet

Wilson was without a catch with just one target on Sunday before his exit from the game. But despite veteran DK Metcalf at the top of the depth chart and the addition of Michael Pittman Jr., although he’s also out with an injury, Wilson has already surpassed his contributions from 2025. After appearing in only one game in 2024, he caught just 12 passes for 166 yards last season, granted a hamstring injury forced him to miss the final four games and AFC Wild Card Round loss.

He currently has 14 receptions on 25 targets for 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns so far this season.

A third round pick fore Pittsburgh in the 2024 NFL Draft, Wilson, now 25, entered the NFL after being part of the University of Michigan’s 2023 College Football Playoff national championship team. Wilson was named member of the second-team All-Big Ten for catching 48 balls for 789 yards with 12 touchdowns in his final college season.

Without Wilson, the Steelers and Buccaneers will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 18 at Raymond James Stadium.