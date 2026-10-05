Mike McCarthy Makes Eye-Opening Admission After Steelers’ Latest Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-2 after their first four games of the 2026 campaign, and while they are still very much in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC, they have gotten off to a fairly rocky start, to say the least. The Steelers have appeared to be disorganized at times on both sides of the ball, and there is constant bickering on the sidelines between pretty much anyone who is willing to pick a fight with someone else.

All eyes have turned to new head coach Mike McCarthy as a result, as the operation since his takeover hasn’t exactly run smoothly. That was on full display in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and in the wake of that defeat, McCarthy made it clear that he is not content with how things have unfolded through his first four games in town.

Losing Mike Tomlin was obviously going to be a blow for Pittsburgh, but hiring an experienced coach in McCarthy seemed like the next best move. Not only does McCarthy have a wealth of experience from his time with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, but he also helped convince Aaron Rodgers to put off retirement for one more year to return and play quarterback for the team.

To this point, though, the reunion between McCarthy and Rodgers hasn’t exactly appeared to be going all that well. Rodgers seems exasperated after every negative play for the Steelers, and his frustration appears to be getting picked up by the rest of the locker room. If you watched the broadcast of the team’s loss to the Browns in Week 4, it was very clear that things aren’t exactly great in this team’s locker room.

Taking over a new team can be difficult, especially when there are as many big names and star players as Pittsburgh has at its disposal. McCarthy knows that the product his team has put out through four games isn’t good enough, which led to him making some very pointed comments when discussing the Steelers ahead of their Week 5 action.

“We need to clean our own house. Our house is not clean right now,” McCarthy admitted when speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon.

Mike McCarthy, Steelers Aiming to Get Back in the Win Column in Week 5

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Field on October 01, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A team can have all the talent in the world, but if the operation isn’t being run properly from top to bottom, that can cause issues, and it seems like McCarthy is implying that he knows he needs to clean things up. Pittsburgh can go toe-to-toe with any team in the league, but it has been unable to get out of its own way so far.

Whether or not McCarthy can deliver in this department could just determine how successful the 2026 campaign winds up being for the Steelers. They will be back in action in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, and while it’s still early in the season, it’s not a stretch to suggest that this could go down as one of their most important games of the season.