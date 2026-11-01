Mike McCarthy Doesn’t Mince Words on Steelers ‘Disgraceful’ Sequence vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned in arguably their most dominating performance of the season in Week 8, defeating the Cleveland Browns 27-6. But the overall message from a lot of Steelers players afterwards was the missed opportunities the team had to make the outcome even more lopsided.

There wasn’t a greater example of that Sunday than Pittsburgh’s failure to score a touchdown on a first-and-goal situation at the Browns 2-yard line in the first half.

The Steelers posting 78 rushing yards on the drive to move into first-and-goal at the 2. But instead of staying on the ground, quarterback Aaron Rodgers attempted passes on the next two plays.

Both of Rodgers’s throws into the end zone fell incomplete. After the Browns stopped a run on third-and-goal for no gain, the Steelers settled for a field goal.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac suggested the sequence was worst than “disgraceful.”

Following the game, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy expressed regret over the plays the offense ran inside the 5-yard line on the possession.

“That series there, I wish I could have those three plays back,” said McCarthy. “Yeah, so definitely.

“Those are things that you go back and you look at. I wish I had that sequence back.”