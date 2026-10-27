Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Makes Telling Statement on Rookie Max Iheanachor

The Pittsburgh Steelers very nearly selected wide receiver Makai Lemon in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles jumped ahead of the Steelers to pick Lemon, and the Steelers grabbed offensive tackle Max Iheanachor.

Maybe it was meant to be.

Through five starts, Iheanachor has played well. He has solidified right tackle for the Steelers since entering the lineup in Week 3. Along with a change at right guard at the same time, the Steelers offense has improved drastically over the past five games.

Iheanachor is posting good but not great analytics at places such as Pro Football Focus. But the rookie is passing the eye test with McCarthy.

“The way [the first round] worked out with Max, he belongs here,” McCarthy told reporters Monday. “He’s what a Pittsburgh Steeler offensive tackle looks like.

“He has the ability to play right or left in today’s game.”

Steelers’ Max Iheanachor Impressing Mike McCarthy

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy spoke very highly of rookie right tackle Max Iheanachor before Week 8.

McCarthy spoke about Iheanachor while he answered a question about developing both the prospects the Steelers have added since he’s become head coach and the young players who were already on the roster with Mike Tomlin.

Iheanachor will go down in history as the first player the Steelers took in the McCarthy era. Although the head coach spoke highly of his versatility, the team would probably be perfectly fine keeping Iheanachor at right tackle.

That would likely mean Troy Fautanu anchoring down left tackle. Fautanu is also a former first-rounder who the Steelers selected in 2024.

The Steelers have a very young offensive line that could be together a long time if all the starters continue to progress. Former second-round pick Zach Frazier has developed into one of the best centers in the league. The Steelers grabbed starting left guard Mason McCormick in the fourth round during the same draft class as Frazier.

In fact, Pittsburgh landed Fautanu, Frazier and McCormick all in the 2024 class.

Together, they are forming what a Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line should look like.

Pittsburgh’s Rising Offensive Line

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers selected Max Iheanachor in the first round and then wide receiver Germie Bernard in the second.

Offensive line continuity was an issue for the Steelers at the end of the Tomlin era. To develop continuity, though, all five starters have to stay healthy and earn the right to remain starters.

Over the past five weeks, that’s been the case for McCarthy’s Steelers. As a result, they are developing one of the top offensive lines in the league.

Entering Week 7, PFF had the Steelers ranked with the seventh-best offensive line in the NFL.

Iheanachor entering the lineup and looking like a Steelers right tackle is a significant reason why.

The Steelers will need their line to be at its best in Week 8 before the team’s bye. The Steelers will host AFC North rival the Cleveland Browns in a battle of two 5-2 squads.