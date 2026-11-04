Steelers Connected to Athletic CB in Potential NFL Trade Deadline Move

Most of the focus with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline is at wide receiver. The team seemingly faces a decision of whether to give up Day 2 draft capital and more for the opportunity to add another outside weapon.

But the Steelers have another potential need on defense the team could fill before next Tuesday — cornerback.

This week, NFL insider Albert Breer suggested former Washington Commanders second-round pick Mike Sainristil as a trade option for the Steelers. Breer linked the Steelers and Sainristil together because of the team’s first-year secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr.

“I don’t think the Commanders are sellers yet—they’re actually still just two games back of the Giants in the NFC East,” Breer wrote. “But they’ve gotten calls about guys. And one player I’ve heard that could be available is 2024 second-round corner Mike Sainristil…

“Sainristil could have a market with teams that liked him coming out of the draft … ex-Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr., who had Sainristil the past two years, is now the Steelers’ secondary coach.”

From 2024-25, Sainristil played the first two seasons of his NFL career with Whitt as his defensive coordinator. The cornerback posted 26 pass defenses and six interceptions in 34 games, 30 of which he started.

How CB Mike Sainristil Could Fit With Steelers

According to Pro Football Focus, Sainristil played a majority of his snaps as a rookie in 2024 at outside cornerback. His role began to shift to slot cornerback to begin 2025, though, and since then, he’s played a little bit everywhere in the Commanders secondary.

The results have been mixed, and lately, not very good for Sainristil. Washington has mostly limited the cornerback’s playing time since Week 3.

But that’s what makes him a potential trade candidate, and with another team, Sainristil could get a fresh start.

“After playing over 80% of the team’s defensive snaps in Washington’s first two games, he’s played less than half every week since. On Sunday against Philadelphia, he played only on special teams,” wrote Breer.

The Steelers could view Sainristil as additional nickel cornerback depth. Former All-Pro Jalen Ramsey has filled that role for Pittsburgh very well this season, and the Steelers don’t want to take him off the field. But the veteran defensive back also lines up a lot at safety and outside cornerback.

Sainristil would give the Steelers another slot option with Bradin Echols currently dealing with an injury.

This season, Sainristil has 18 combined tackles in seven games. One of those tackles went for a loss.

Where Else Could Sainristil Land at the NFL Trade Deadline?

In addition to Whitt and the Steelers, Breer linked Sainristil to two other NFL coaches — Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter. Both of those head coaches mentored Sainristil while he played at Michigan.

Under their watch, Sainristil transitioned from a college wide receiver into a dynamic playmaking cornerback.

“Reliable and tough with the athleticism and upside to keep getting better as a nickel corner,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein during the 2024 draft process. “Sainristil is a former receiver who plays with surprising field awareness and attention to detail as a zone defender.”

In 2023, Sainristil posted six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns, six pass defenses and four sacks for Michigan. The Wolverines went 15-0 and won the national championship that season with Minter as their defensive coordinator.

The Steelers could use Sainristil as additional secondary depth. But they could also potentially pursue the Commanders cornerback to keep him away from the Baltimore Ravens.