Mock Draft Projects SEC WR to the Steelers in 2027 First Round

There’s still plenty of time left in the 2026 regular season, but that’s not stopping mock drafts from trying to predict who the Pittsburgh Steelers will select in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Fox Sports Mocks a WR to the Steelers in the 2027 NFL Draft

While sitting at 2-2 through Week 4, Fox Sports has Pittsburgh in the No. 13 spot for the next draft, a projection that means they missed the playoffs in year one under Mike McCarthy. And if that does come to pass, they then have the Steelers picking University of Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman.

The junior Alabama native is in his first season with the Longhorns after spending the past two years with Auburn. He has 12 receptions for 208 yards for an average of 17.3 yards per catch and four touchdowns. Coleman hauled in 56 passes for 708 yards with five scores in 2025 with the Tigers and caught 37 balls for 598 yards with still a single-season high eight touchdowns when named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team in 2024.

Cam Coleman Transferred to Texas After Spending Two Years at Auburn

Listed at about 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds, Coleman, 20, would have the potential to be a big body target for whoever ends up under center following the announced upcoming retirement of Aaron Rodgers. He would make sense if the Steelers do focus on the offensive side of the ball in the first round.

However, some may argue the defense also warrants attention with the a top pick. Others, not yet sold on 2026 draft pick Drew Allar as the future, will prefer the Steelers even take a quarterback instead.

Steelers Fans Are Still Focused on the 2026 Season

Of course, what Pittsburgh does in the draft largely depends on what happens throughout the rest of the season. How the rest of the college football season plays out matters, too. And to that end, how Coleman or any other draft hopeful performs at the NFL Combine or any other draft testing event will be factored into team’s decisions as well.

It’s also safe to say most Steelers fans care more about starting a win streak than looking ahead to the draft, especially since for this mock to come true, Pittsburgh would have to endure a rough finish to this current season.