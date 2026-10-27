Pittsburgh Steelers Named as Fit for $30M Receiver Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers could look to make some moves ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Pittsburgh is coming off a 16-10 win over the New Orleans Saints in Paris to improve to 5-2 and is atop the AFC North.

The Steelers are set to take on the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday in a pivotal AFC North showdown.

Pittsburgh Steelers Named as Fit for Joshua Palmer

Pittsburgh is looking like a playoff contender, and they could look to add some more offensive help.

The Steelers could use another wide receiver, and NFL analyst Daniel Popper of The Athletic named Buffalo Bills receiver Joshua Palmer as a potential trade target.

“Palmer signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Bills in free agency in 2025. He had 22 catches for 308 yards in 12 games last season. This season, he has four catches on 11 targets for 117 yards, 43 of which came on one touchdown reception against the Lions,” Popper wrote.

“DJ Moore, whom the Bills traded for this offseason, has been battling a shoulder injury. Still, would the Bills move Palmer to clear more snaps for fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell? Best fits: Steelers, Raiders, Seahawks.”

Palmer hasn’t had much of a role with the Bills, and he could be a trade candidate. He could make an impact for the Steelers and be a potential deep ball threat.

Palmer has recorded just 4 receptions for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns this season with the Bills. He’s in the second year of a three-year contract and has yet to be a primary weapon for Buffalo.

Pittsburgh Looking to Acquire a WR

With the Steelers being atop the AFC North, Pittsburgh is looking to add some help at receiver.

Mark Kaboly, a Steelers correspondent for The Pat McAfee Show, revealed that they are looking to add some help on offense.

“Yes. No doubt. Take it to the bank. Book it. Choose a cliché,” Kaboly wrote when asked if the Steelers will trade for a wide receiver.

When asked about what the move could be, Kaboly wasn’t sure but thinks it could be a veteran guy.

“It depends on what your definition of a bold move is. Honestly, I don’t think they need a bold move. They need a receiver more than Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and that should be their focus. If it is a plug-and-play receiver, then that would qualify as a bold move to me. If it is a veteran depth guy, then it wouldn’t,” Kaboly added.

Whether or not the Steelers will pull off a trade ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline is to be seen.