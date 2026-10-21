NFL Analyst Breaks Down Steelers’ ‘Creative’ Red Zone Offense

For the years, the Steelers‘ Way offensively was about making sure to establish the run above all else and then using a ground attack to set up the pass as a compliment. And while that strategy didn’t work effectively last season, it has allowed Aaron Rodgers to enjoy a career-renaissance to this point in 2026.

Pittsburgh’s Offense Found a Rhythm Late in the Win Over the Buccaneers

That said, the offense has been far from perfect and struggled to find the end zone throughout most of the overtime win over the Buccaneers. However, they were able to find more success in the red zone as the game progressed, putting together a 16-point final fourth quarter.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky highlighted what a schematic shift did for the Steelers and what it could open up for the offense moving forward on Tuesday’s NFL Live.

Dan Orlovsky Likes What the Steelers Are Doing in the Red Zone

“The red zone seems to be where Pittsburgh is their most creative. Staple offense in the middle of the field, red zone is where the wrinkles come,” Orlovsky explained.

“First of all, they’re going to line in what we would call ‘Pony 21.’ Two backs, but both of those back are tailbacks. There’s not a fullback. And then the tight end, so that’s that 21-personnel.”

Orlovsky then broke down an example of Pittsburgh using running back Jaylen Warren as the primary option as a pass catcher in the red zone. Regardless if Warren gets the ball, he “swings” over to the right side of the ball and brings defenders with him, causing a teammate to potentially be open to the left.

No matter what Mike McCarthy draws up, the most important thing is racking up yards, controlling the ball and scoring points. Pittsburgh was only able to total 300 yards on 76 plays and put 26 points on the board, granted enough production to lead to a 26-19 win on Sunday. But with the offense still work in progress, Steelers have only reached 30 points in two of their seven games so far.