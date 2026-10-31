NFL Announces Punishment for Darnell Washington After Steelers Win vs. Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering Week 8 looking for revenge, as they will be squaring off against a Cleveland Browns team that handed them one of their two defeats so far this season. With a passing attack that has looked much better in recent weeks, though, the Steelers should have a good shot at picking up a victory over one of their top division rivals.

One guy who has continued to emerge as a key piece of the team’s passing attack is tight end Darnell Washington, as he scored Pittsburgh’s lone touchdown in its Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints. While that play obviously helped the Steelers win, it came at a cost for Washington, as he’s been punished for his actions after he found the end zone.

NFL Punishes Darnell Washington for Touchdown Celebration

A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Washington has become well-known in NFL circles for his incredible size at the tight end position. Standing at 6’7 and weighing 264 lbs., Washington would be big for an offensive lineman, but he somehow has enough athleticism to go out and make plays with the football in his hands.

Since Aaron Rodgers arrived in town, Washington has taken on a bigger role in the passing game. That has continued this season, as Washington has caught 16 passes for 160 yards and three scores, with his latest touchdown proving to be the difference in Pittsburgh’s 16-10 win over New Orleans last week.

As is the case with every score in the NFL nowadays, Washington broke out a big celebration after he came down with his impressive touchdown, and it appears to have gotten him in trouble with the league. On Saturday, it was announced that Washington had picked up a $14,926 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct, which came as a direct result of what was viewed as a profane celebration.

The NFL fined Steelers TE Darnell Washington $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts) — showing off the size of his footballs after a touchdown last week in Paris,” Tom Pelissero of The Ringer shared in a post on X.

Steelers Aiming to Continue Their Winning Ways in Week 8

Getty TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 18: Darnell Washington #80 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a pass from Aaron Rodgers #8 during the second half of the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Washington likely won’t be thrilled to see his pockets get a bit lighter as a result of this celebration, but the taste of victory will surely make him forget about it quickly. That could change, of course, if the Steelers don’t beat the Browns on Sunday, but they appear to be in a good position to do so.

Cleveland has continued winning ugly this season, but Pittsburgh has rattled off three straight wins since its Week 4 loss, and it may have found some answers for its AFC North rival in the process. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the winner taking sole control of first place in their division.