Steelers ‘Calling Around’ WR Market Weeks Before NFL Trade Deadline: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers survived in Week 6 with D.K. Metcalf and Germie Bernard stepping up with big plays late against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Steelers didn’t have another wideout catch a pass in the Week 6 win.

That’s why even before Sunday the Steelers were hunting the trade market for wideouts.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning general manager Omar Khan has been “calling around” to inquire about potential available receivers.

Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin are the two guys with connections to Mike [McCarthy] that are on rosters now and know his offense,” wrote Pelissero. “But I haven’t hear of anything advancing on either front.

“I do know the Steelers have been calling around on veteran receivers since the injuries last week, and I’d imagine that continues with two WR now on IR.”

Both Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin played for Mike McCarthy with the Dallas Cowboys. Tolbert is now with the Miami Dolphins, who are 0-5 and will likely be significant sellers at the trade deadline.

Turpin is still with the Cowboys, who dropped to 2-4 on Sunday night. Dallas, though, could try to add before the deadline to remain competitive in the weak NFC East. But it sounds as though the Steelers could be inquiring about other veteran wideouts as well.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10.

Steelers Need to Add Wide Receiver at NFL Trade Deadline

Getty NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the Pittsburgh Steelers are making calls about a wide receiver trade before the NFL trade deadline.

Metcalf and Bernard each caught 11 passes for a combined 180 yards in Sunday’s 26-19 victory. But as good as they were, the game was a clear indication the Steelers need to add a receiver.

No other Pittsburgh receiver even had a target in the game despite quarterback Aaron Rodgers throwing 49 passes. Receivers Brandon Smith and Brandon Johnson, both of whom were practice squad elevations, and Kaden Wetjen were Rodgers’ other wideout options.

Over the past two weeks, veteran Michael Pittman Jr. and third-year player Roman Wilson have each landed on injured reserve. Pittman is dealing with a foot issue that has plagued him since the start of the regular season. It sounds as though he could be out for a significant amount of time.

Wilson will miss at least three more contests because of a broken finger. Ben Skowronek also didn’t play Sunday, but he isn’t on injured reserve and could play in Week 7 versus the New Orleans Saints.

Still, Skowronek is more of a special teams ace who occasionally makes a play on offense than a reliable pass-catcher.

The Steelers need depth at the position. They need it so badly it would be wise for Khan to add it as soon as possible rather than wait for the last day before the deadline.

Germie Bernard Shines Again in Pittsburgh’s Comeback Win

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard made his second straight Sunday.

The good news at receiver for Pittsburgh is the continued development of Bernard.

In his second NFL start, Bernard posted 11 catches for 87 yards. He caught 11 of his 12 targets and scored his first touchdown. Bernard’s score was the game-winner in overtime.

The rookie is getting better every week, and he clearly has the trust of Rodgers.

“You need to ease expectations, but there comes a time when the confidence starts to match the potential, and I think we’re reaching that time with Germie [Bernard],” Rodgers told reporters after the game. “Very proud of him…

“He made a lot of nice plays today, a lot of smart plays, a lot of good catches.”

The Steelers will need more of that for as long as their other wideouts are out or until the team adds another pass-catcher in a trade.