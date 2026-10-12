Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth Puts Entire NFL on Notice After Beating Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting thin at wide receiver. Veteran Michael Pittman Jr. landed on injured reserve Saturday. Then on Sunday, the Steelers lost a couple more wideouts to injury during Week 5.

But they still have their tight end duo — Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. Some might say it’s the best tight end pairing in the league.

At least that’s what Freiermuth clearly stated after the tight end pair again played a significant role in Week 5.

“I think me and Darnell are the best tight end duo in the NFL,” said Freiermuth, via TribLive.com’s Chris Harlan. “Any time we can go out there and utilize our skill sets to the best of our abilities, I think we have a pretty good chance to win the game on offense.”

That’s exactly what happened against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Freiermuth caught five passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns. It was Freiermuth’s first multi-touchdown game since October last year.

Washington only had two grabs for 12 yards, but he played a vital role as a blocker once again.

Steelers’ Tight Ends Shine Again in Victory Against Colts

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth stated that he and Darnell Washington are the best tight end duo in the NFL.

The Steelers inked Freiermuth to a $48.4 million extension a couple years ago planning to have him as a major part of the passing offense. But last season under previous offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Freiermuth took a bit of a back seat to veteran Jonnu Smith.

This year, Smith is gone, and Freiermuth is the focal point in the Steelers tight end room. It’s paid major dividends.

Through five games, Freiermuth has 19 catches for 169 yards. That puts him on pace for a career-best in receptions and 570-plus yards. Freiermuth also already has four touchdowns, which matches what he registered last season.

Washington isn’t far behind his teammate. He has 11 catches, 131 receiving yards and one score. Washington had 67 receiving yards in Week 3 and then hauled in a touchdown last week versus the Cleveland Browns.

Those two tight ends playing more together on the field has been key for the Steelers offense the past three weeks. The team has posted 29.3 points per game since Week 3, and during that time, Freiermuth and Washington have both played at least 60% of the team’s offensive snaps each week.

Darnell Washington’s Blocking Crushes Colts Defenders

Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers tight end duo has looked impressive the past few weeks.

There were quite a few instances Sunday where Washington just mauled Colts defenders. Washington, who stands at more than 300 pounds, went up against a cornerback regularly in the game, which proved to be a ridiculous matchup. On one play, Washington blocked a Colts defensive back all the way to their bench.

On Jaylen Warren’s 50-yard rushing touchdown, Washington blocked three Indianapolis defenders.

With that blocking ability, there’s little reason for Washington to leave the field. He should continue to get plenty of opportunities for snaps in both passing and running situations.

So should Freiermuth, though, particularly on passing downs where he should continue to make an impact.

The Steelers need to get both tight ends on the field as much as possible. That’s why, as Freiermuth put it, they’re in the conversation as the best tight end duo in the league.