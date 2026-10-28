PFF Awards Steelers Safety Highest Grade for Rookies at Position

As he’s become an important piece in the Steelers‘ defensive secondary, Robert Spears-Jennings gained some national love for his latest performance. Pittsburgh’s rookie safety was graded the highest grade among any first-year player at the position for Week 7.

PFF Awarded Robert Spears-Jennings the Highest Grade Among Rookie Safeties

PFF awarded Spears-Jennings a grade of 76.5 in the Steelers 16-10 win over the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France. A victory led by the defense, Spears-Jennings recorded three total tackles, with one credited as solo and two assisted.

Sunday marked the second consecutive game with two tackles for Spears-Jennings, who also made multiple in back-to-games to start the season, with three in the season-opening win over the Falcons and four in the loss to the Patriots.

Spears-Jennings Enjoyed His Best Performance Against the Browns

His single-season high came against Pittsburgh’s next opponent, the rival Cleveland Browns on the Thursday Night Football stage, a game the Steelers lost 27-24.

Overall on the season, Spears-Jennings has 21 combined tackles, 12 solo and nine assisted, two pass deflections and an interception, also from the first matchup with the Browns.

A 2026 seventh round pick out of Oklahoma, Spears-Jennings, now 22, is carving out his place on the Steelers and working to exceed his draft placement.

The potential is there, as evident by his individual production in four season on the field in college with the Sooners. He made 178 tackles – 102 on his own, had four pass deflections, 2.5 sacks and a pair of picks in 47 games.