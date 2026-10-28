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PFF Awards Steelers Safety Highest Grade for Rookies at Position

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Robert Spears-Jennings Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers rookie safety Robert Spears-Jennings could return to a reserve role with DeShon Elliott back healthy.

As he’s become an important piece in the Steelers‘ defensive secondary, Robert Spears-Jennings gained some national love for his latest performance. Pittsburgh’s rookie safety was graded the highest grade among any first-year player at the position for Week 7.

PFF Awarded Robert Spears-Jennings the Highest Grade Among Rookie Safeties

PFF awarded Spears-Jennings a grade of 76.5 in the Steelers 16-10 win over the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France. A victory led by the defense, Spears-Jennings recorded three total tackles, with one credited as solo and two assisted.

Sunday marked the second consecutive game with two tackles for Spears-Jennings, who also made multiple in back-to-games to start the season, with three in the season-opening win over the Falcons and four in the loss to the Patriots.

Spears-Jennings Enjoyed His Best Performance Against the Browns

His single-season high came against Pittsburgh’s next opponent, the rival Cleveland Browns on the Thursday Night Football stage, a game the Steelers lost 27-24.

Overall on the season, Spears-Jennings has 21 combined tackles, 12 solo and nine assisted, two pass deflections and an interception, also from the first matchup with the Browns.

A 2026 seventh round pick out of Oklahoma, Spears-Jennings, now 22, is carving out his place on the Steelers and working to exceed his draft placement.

The potential is there, as evident by his individual production in four season on the field in college with the Sooners. He made 178 tackles – 102 on his own, had four pass deflections, 2.5 sacks and a pair of picks in 47 games.

Mike Asti Mike Asti is an experienced media personality and journalist with a vast resume and skillset, most notably from time with TribLIVE Radio and WPXI-TV. Asti serves as the Managing Editor of WV Sports Now, where he leads the coverage of WVU sports. He has also covered the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and other teams within the Pittsburgh market. Asti contributes to Sirius XM's Big 12 channel, hosts a podcast 'Mike Drop' as part of the Bleav Network and acts as one of the hosts of LockedOn NHL Game Night. More about Mike Asti

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PFF Awards Steelers Safety Highest Grade for Rookies at Position

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