Pittsburgh Steelers Predicted to Acquire Former 1200-Yard WR in Intriguing Move

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be a team to watch ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL Trade Deadline.

Pittsburgh is atop the AFC North and is looking like a legit playoff contender. The Steelers should look to be active on the trade front and should look at adding some offensive help.

Pittsburgh is set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in a battle for the first spot in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh Steelers Predicted to Acquire Brian Thomas Jr.

The Steelers could use some more help on offense, and they have been connected to Brian Thomas Jr., who has struggled.

Thomas had a stellar rookie season in 2024 as he had 87 receptions for 1282 yards and 10 touchdowns. He looked like he’d be an impact wide receiver for years to come, but last year, he had just 48 receptions for 707 yards and 2 touchdowns. This year, it’s been another step back as he’s caught just 9 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

With Thomas not having much of a role, his name has come up in trade rumors. NFL analyst Andrew Buller-Ross of Sportsnaut predicts the team will trade for Thomas.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking for receivers who can make a difference in their offense,” Buller-Ross wrote. “They were willing to take a chance on the big, physical D.K. Metcalf; perhaps they’d have similar interest in taking on Brian Thomas Jr. too? The size/speed specimen has fallen out of favor in Jacksonville, but as a former Pro Bowl receiver, the Steelers should have a great amount of interest in adding him to their core.”

The Steelers acquiring Thomas would be a bold move and one that does make sense. He could thrive in Pittsburgh as the No. 2 option behind DK Metcalf and give Aaron Rodgers some more weapons.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh needs to also start to get younger so Thomas can be a big part of the Steelers receiver core going forward.

Thomas a Likely Trade Candidate

Ahead of the deadline, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler named Thomas the most likely player to be traded.

Thomas has fallen out of favor in the Jaguars‘ offense. So, he should be moved as he needs a change of scenery.

“Let’s go with Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Several execs I’ve spoken to believe Thomas’ days in Jacksonville are numbered due to his diminished role in Year 3. He has trade value, and the Jaguars would be smart to explore that option,” Fowler wrote.

“One potential deterrent: Jacksonville is in a winning window and needs all hands on deck for the stretch run. Thomas, at worst, still commands defensive coverage, but he hasn’t caught a pass in the past two games and was essentially benched in London in Week 6.”

What exactly the Jaguars could get in return is uncertain. But the Steelers should be interested in acquiring Thomas if the price is right.