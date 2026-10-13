President Trump to Add Attending Steelers’ Next Game to Sports Resume

Adding more national intrigue to an otherwise normal regular season game, the president of the United States will be in attendance at the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ game this coming weekend.

President Trump Plans to Attend Next Steelers Game

As reported by CNN’s Kristen Holmes and others on Tuesday afternoon, president Donald Trump is expected to be inside Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium to watch the Buccaneers host the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Trump’s deciding to attend Steelers at Buccaneers is believed to be part of a series of political and public appearances ahead of the upcoming midterms, with Florida’s standing a battleground state making the game attractive for the White House in their effort to assist Republicans.

Trump Has Attended Several Major Sporting Events Being Elected

Trump has also been no stranger to taking in major sporting events since returning to the presidency after winning a second term in office in 2024. Since that time, Trump has attended events from the NBA Finals, Super Bowl LIX, becoming the first sitting president to ever enjoy the NFL’s final championship game in person, the Daytona 500, multiple premiere UFC fights, the FIFA World Cup Finals, the U.S. Open Men’s Tennis Final, other NFL games and even significant college football games.

Trump last took in a Steelers game in person in 2024 in Pittsburgh against the New York Jets, as a guest of a suiteholder.

So while both the Steelers and Buccaneers may just want to concentrate on football, their matchup will now come with additional press and interest simply due to Trump being there. However, at least for Pittsburgh, they may have an easier time hiding from the questions as the road team. But what will impact the Steelers, maybe even more than the Buccaneers, is if Trump changers their plans logistically.

Trump’s Appearance Could Cause a Logistical Change in Plans

When Trump watched the NBA Finals in suite in New York’s Madison Square Garden, fans were required to get to the arena and in line three hours ahead of when the game was scheduled to tip-off. If Trump causes a similar directive for fans on Sunday, that may change when traffic is at its most hectic and when Mike McCarthy wants his team to arrive at the stadium.

But no matter who is at the game and what’s going on inside and outside the stadium, the Steelers are looking to build off their most productive complete game win of the season to date. Pittsburgh, now 3-2 on the year, is coming off a 34-22 win over the Indianapolis Colts, a necessary response from losing to the rival Cleveland Browns 27-24 on Thursday Night Football.