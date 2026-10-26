Steelers Recently Cut Safety Lands With AFC North Rival Ahead of Browns Rematch

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Rayshawn Jenkins didn’t remain unemployed for long. The safety also didn’t have to leave the division to find a new job.

Less than a week after his Steelers release, Jenkins is signing with the Baltimore Ravens. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the transaction Monday afternoon.

“The 10-year veteran has started 92 career games and brings much-needed depth to Baltimore’s secondary,” wrote Schultz on X.

According to his Pro Football Reference page, Jenkins has 93 games in his NFL career. His most recent start was with the Steelers in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers signed Jenkins with the same idea as Baltimore — for additional safety depth — during late July. Pittsburgh released Jenkins on October 20 with DeShon Elliott’s return imminent. Elliott made his season debut, playing 19 defensive snaps, in Paris against the New Orleans Saints.

Jenkins appeared in six games for Pittsburgh before his release. He registered 16 combined tackles. His last defensive snap came in the Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, which was a 27-24 loss.

The Steelers will host the Browns in the rivalry’s rematch this Sunday.

Ex-Steelers Safety Rayshawn Jenkins Signs With Ravens

Getty NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Baltimore Ravens signed recently released Pittsburgh Steelers safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

The Ravens will actually be the third AFC North team in which Jenkins plays. The tenures have been consecutive as well, as he’s made his way around the division.

Last season, Jenkins started three games for the Browns. He appeared in all 17 contests during the 2025 regular season, posting 45 combined tackles. The safety also had one pass defense and one interception.