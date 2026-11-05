Steelers Named Trade Landing Spot for Eagles $12 Million CB

Most of the focus around the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL trade deadline is on what wide receiver the team could add. But pundits have also continued to link the Steelers to potential cornerbacks on the market.

On his Week 9 NFL big board trade block, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Steelers a potential suitor for Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen.

“Woolen played a notable role during the Seattle Seahawks‘ Super Bowl run last season, and he’s been a valuable contributor for the Eagles in 2026. The 27-year-old hasn’t been particularly efficient in coverage (112.8 passer rating allowed), but he has started all eight games for Philadelphia,” wrote Knox.

“Having been a more effective cover man and a legitimate ball hawk early in his career, Woolen should be worth a flier to teams in need of secondary help.”

Knox projected Woolen’s trade value as a conditional 2027 fifth-round pick.

In NFL free agency, Woolen signed with the Eagles on a 1-year, $12 million deal. The cornerback made the Pro Bowl as a rookie with the Seattle Seahawks. He also started seven games for Seattle during the team’s Super Bowl run in 2025.

How CB Riq Woolen Potentially Fits With Steelers

The Steelers never replaced cornerback Joey Porter Jr. after shipping him to the Dallas Cowboys in the final few minutes of September. Essentially, Woolen could help Pittsburgh replace Porter on a short-term basis.

On a 1-year deal with Philadelphia, Woolen is a rental player for whichever team might acquire him. On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport named the cornerback one of a few players the Eagles could trade at Tuesday’s deadline.

Philadelphia sits at 2-6 entering a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. If the Eagles lose on November 8, they will have seven defeats and sit five games behind the Giants in the loss column.

Even if the Eagles win, they could sell several players, including Woolen.

The veteran cornerback has posted 30 combined tackles with six pass defenses for Philadelphia this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Woolen has been good in run defense and tackling but below average in coverage.

The Steelers could add Woolen as another potential starting cornerback for the stretch run. The acquisition probably would only cost a Day 3 pick. Woolen also wouldn’t have to start to contribute. He was a key member for the Seahawks secondary last season as a role player.

Steelers CB Depth Entering Bye Week

The Steelers won’t play again before the league’s trade deadline. So general manager Omar Khan has seen all the game action he can to decide what areas of the roster need addressed before the deadline.

Cornerback might not be one of them.

Veterans Jamel Dean and Asante Samuel Jr. have filled Porter’s absence admirably. Rookie Daylen Everette has also started to play more, and former All-Pro Jalen Ramsey has been excelling playing everywhere while mostly focusing on nickel cornerback.

Behind those four cornerbacks, the Steelers are 17th in passing yards allowed but 10th in net passing yards per attempt. They have also yielded the second-fewest passing touchdowns in the league while posting the third-best scoring defense after eight games.

Woolen wouldn’t be a bad addition for depth purposes. But the secondary isn’t as big of a need for Pittsburgh without Porter as one would think.

If the Steelers do add a cornerback, they might want one who is better in coverage than Woolen. The veteran had six interceptions as a rookie in 2022 but he hasn’t been very effective in coverage this season.