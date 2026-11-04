Ryan Clark Gets Honest About Steelers’ Success Under Mike McCarthy

Few outside the organization were as aware of what was going on in recent years than former Steeler Ryan Clark. His close relationship with Mike Tomlin provided him an insight most analysts don’t have. And now with Tomlin doing TV for NBC and Mike McCarthy at the helm in his place, Clark is speaking out about why he thinks Pittsburgh is enjoying so much early-season success in 2026.

Ryan Clark Traces Steelers’ 2026 Success to Needing a New Voice

“I can say this because I played for Mike Tomlin. As I felt like his voice was getting stale in the locker room, I kept saying maybe both people could use a change of scenery,” explained Clark on “The Pivot” as why he believes Tomlin moving on has actually benefited the Steelers this season.

“Meaning the team and Mike Tomlin. This team under Mike McCarthy seems more locked in on the details. They seem to have a better vision and understanding of who they need to be,” Clark added.

And despite some concerns entering the season, Pittsburgh sits at 6-2 and in first place in the AFC North at their bye week. The Steelers have also won four games in a row, and while some argued they were only taking advantage of easier competition for the first three weeks of the streak, Sunday’s dominating 27-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns has brought up more belief in McCarthy and his team as contenders to do what Tomlin failed to achieve throughout the past decade: win in the playoffs.

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden joined those publicly buying Pittsburgh recently, defending the Steelers on the Monday morning.

Jon Gruden Doesn’t Get Why People Still Doubt the Steelers

During the latest edition of Wake Up Barstool, Gruden went off once he heard Dave Portnoy label the Steelers as the only true fraudulent team from the division.

“You don’t win four straight games unless you’re playing good football,” said Gruden to open his rant.

“I thought they might have a lingering hangover from playing in France, but they haven’t shown any signs of that. One thing I like about the Steelers is that they’re showing a lot of resilience as a team. They go down to Tampa, play poorly in the first half on a hot day, and still find a way to win in overtime. Then, they fly overseas to France and beat the Saints 16-10. After that, they hold the Browns to just seven points. This defense is way better than advertised,” he added.

The Steelers will travel to Cincinnati for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Bengals on Nov. 15 before facing the Eagles, Broncos and Texans throughout the next month plus.