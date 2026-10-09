Steelers New CB Sean Murphy-Bunting Fires Clear Message Before Team Debut

With all the drama surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers entering Week 5, the team could use a no-nonsense presence in the locker room. Veteran corner Sean Murphy-Bunting appears ready to deliver that for Pittsburgh.

When asked this week what fans should know about him before he makes his Steelers debut, Murphy-Bunting kept the message pretty plain and simple yet direct.

“I would really just say I’m a competitor, man. I don’t really, I don’t take [expletive],” he told reporters, via 93.7 The Fan. “I like to show up, I like to be in people’s faces, and I just like to play ball.

“I don’t really complain. I don’t make excuses. I try to make plays, and that’s just really how I stand on things.”

Sean Murphy-Bunting Sends Steelers Fans Refreshing Message Before Debut

Getty New Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting delivered a direct message to fans before his team debut in Week 5.

Murphy-Bunting’s message should be a breath of fresh air for most Steelers fans before the team faces the Indianapolis Colts, particularly the last part of it.

A big reason why the Steelers had to bring in the veteran cornerback was because Joey Porter Jr. didn’t show up and made excuses. Granted, the excuses might have been legitimate depending on where one stands on Porter’s contract dispute with the team. But Porter lost a lot of respect in the Steelers fan base with his phantom back injury.

It sounds like Murphy-Bunting doesn’t have that kind of attitude. He might not have Porter’s talent, but he’s going to be available to the team trying to get better every day.

Murphy-Bunting has started 65 games in his NFL career for three different teams. He helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl during the 2020 season. The cornerback had 70 combined tackles with three pass defenses and one interception in 13 starts that season.

Last year, he had 52 combined tackles, five pass defenses and three interceptions in 15 starts with the Arizona Cardinals. The Steelers signed Murphy-Bunting off the Buccaneers practice squad on Monday.