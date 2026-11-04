Steelers’ Jack Sawyer Gives Unfortunate Update on Key Injured Defender

Whether intentional or not, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Jack Sawyer provided an update on two injured defenders for the team.

The good news is the update wasn’t all bad. But Sawyer also revealed it’s not currently clear if veteran defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph Day will be able to return this season.

“Obviously, we’re looking forward to getting [Derrick] Harmon back,” Sawyer said to Gerry Dulac on 102.5 WDVE, via Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle. It sucks we’re not gonna be able to get Sebastian [Joseph-Day] back for, maybe at all.”

The Steelers placed Joseph-Day on injured reserve on October 22. The veteran has missed the past two games since then — first the Paris matchup versus the New Orleans Saints and then the Cleveland Browns rematch.

Per NFL rules, Joseph-Day must sit out at least two more contests before being eligible to return from IR. But based on Sawyer’s response this week, it sounds like Joseph-Day won’t be ready when he’s first eligible to return on November 27.

Joseph-Day joined the Steelers on a 2-year contract this past offseason. He posted 10 combined tackles, including one for loss, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery before his injury.