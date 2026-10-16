Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey Clarifies Recent Controversial Comment

Never afraid to speak his mind, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey feels that media and fans sometimes misconstrue what he says. Ramsey even believes that happened recently and explained how it happened after practice on Friday.

Jalen Ramsey Wanted to Clarify One of His Recent Comments

Ramsey clarified what he meant when he used the term “disconnect” while describing how newcomers and rookies are being implemented into the Steelers’ secondary.

“I think we have been taking steps each week to all make sure that we are on the same page,” Ramsey told reporters, including Brendan Howe of Steelers Now, following an indoor practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “Last week, I said that there was a disconnect, which I felt like I cleared it up. But if I didn’t, me and my father, we have disconnects sometimes, but that’s my best friend, and I love him to death, and he loves me, and (we’re) only after the same goal,” he added.

“It’s kinda the same when you’re here. This is your family when you’re here in an NFL locker room.”

Ramsey Also Explained Why He Talks to His Coaches Right After Games

Ramsey also even detailed why he seeks out Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and assistant head coach/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. in the locker room win or lose each week.

“You can get the immediate thoughts about the game and how things went at certain times. Just to see like, ‘Okay, was it how we were thinking during the game? Was it not? Why was it this way? Why was it not that way?’” Ramsey said. “It’s a super open line of communication … just because you can’t shy away from those type of things.”

Through fives games in 2026, his second season in Pittsburgh, Ramsey has 27 total tackles, with 14 credited as solo, two pass deflections and a forced fumble. He recorded 88 combined tackles, eight pass deflections three sacks and an interception in 2025.

And overall in 157 career games over 11 seasons, he has 649 tackles, 118 pass deflections, 20 picks and six sacks. Ramsey is an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and was a member of the Los Angeles Rams‘ LVI winning team.