Steelers Could Cash in on NFL Trade Need at ‘Surplus’ Strength/Position

The NFL trade deadline is here on Tuesday, and the Pittsburgh Steelers could be deciding on their quarterback room.

Pittsburgh is one of the few teams carrying four active quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. But is there a chance that one will be moved in the next few days?

The Steelers aren’t moving on from Aaron Rodgers or Drew Allar, but could backup Mason Rudolph be on the move, or could Will Howard be?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Wednesday that Rudolph could be on the move by Tuesday.

“Quarterback Mason Rudolph,” Fowler wrote in an article on which Steelers player could be traded. “The Steelers are more likely to bring in players at the deadline. In fact, I don’t expect Pittsburgh to move anyone. But it has a surplus at quarterback, and should more quarterback injuries occur around the league, perhaps teams call on Rudolph with an attractive offer.”

Steelers Could Get a Nice Deal For Rudolph

The Steelers are in a unique position: they currently have a 6-2 record, making them one of the best teams in the NFL. However, they also have a strong backup quarterback option that they could consider trading, especially given the league’s recent need for quarterbacks due to various injuries.

Should the Steelers trade Rudolph if the price is right and rely on either Howard or Allar as Rodgers’ backup? Or should they keep Rudolph no matter what, since having an experienced player like him could help maintain the Steelers’ playoff hopes if Rodgers gets injured?

The Steelers likely won’t trade anyone at this year’s deadline. However, if a team that needs a quarterback comes calling for Rudolph and offers a price Pittsburgh cannot refuse, the Steelers could move him.

Steelers Should Not Mortgage the Future

Even though the Steelers are at the top of the AFC North heading into Week 9, they are still not in “win now” mode like some other teams. The Chicago Bears traded away two first-round picks for talented defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons before Week 8, while the Steelers don’t seem to be in that mindset just yet. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor believes the Steelers should not mortgage the future at the trade deadline.

“Don’t mortgage the future for the present,” Pryor wrote on Wednesday. “Coming off their most well-rounded performance, the Steelers aren’t in desperation mode at the trade deadline. They could use help at cornerback and wide receiver, but only if the price is right. While the Steelers are in win-now mode, their top priority remains finding their next franchise quarterback. While that answer could be on the roster in Drew Allar or Will Howard, the Steelers still don’t want to surrender the kind of significant draft capital that could be used to land a premium prospect.”

The Steelers should definitely make additions, like trading away Day 3 picks, but shouldn’t do anything that could hurt their chances of drafting a quarterback in the first round in 2027 or 2028.