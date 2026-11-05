Steelers Identified as Trade Fit for Underwhelming Former First-Round WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting comfortably at their bye week with a 6-2 record and are currently leading the AFC North. However, by the time they take the field again in Week 10, the NFL trade deadline will have passed. They will need a few upgrades to have a chance to win the AFC.

One position group the Steelers should be looking to trade for by Tuesday’s deadline is a wide receiver. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston as a possible target.

“Looking ahead to potential playoff matchups, the Steelers need another healthy wide receiver who can threaten opposing defenses to compete against the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, who field top-five scoring offenses,” Moton wrote on Thursday.

“Pittsburgh should make calls on several wide receivers up until Tuesday’s deadline. Keep in mind that Aaron Rodgers said this will be his last season. The Steelers should go for all the glory with a big trade that gives them a chance to make a deep run before they have to address quarterback uncertainty.”

Johnston Has Not Gotten off to a Great Start in His NFL Career

The Chargers drafted Johnston in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and things have not gone well for him. In four seasons, Johnston has recorded 156 receptions for 2,079 yards and 18 scores. This season, Johnston has 12 receptions for 202 yards in six games.

Although Johnston hasn’t performed well in his NFL career, the Chargers still picked up his fifth-year option, which keeps him under contract through the 2027 season. Johnston’s base salary for next season is $16.4 million, a substantial amount for a wide receiver who isn’t producing.

The Steelers likely wouldn’t have to give up much to trade for Johnston, probably just a late Day 3 pick, and they might have to consider it. But the Steelers should look at other options before pursuing Johnston, as better receivers may be available on the open market, such as Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, who has 330 yards and one touchdown in eight games this season.

The Steelers Could Be a Fit For Justin Herbert Next Season

The Chargers could be entering rebuild mode this offseason, as they are currently 0-7. If Los Angeles is looking to move on from quarterback Justin Herbert, the Steelers could be a good destination for him this offseason. Aaron Rodgers has said he plans to retire after the season, and the Steelers might be drafting in the late 20s, which could keep them from selecting a top rookie quarterback. Herbert would be a good fit for the Steelers, joining a team with a strong defense, talented skill-position players, and a solid offensive line.

Pittsburgh would likely have to give up two first-round picks to land Herbert, but he will turn 29 in March and could have another five to seven good years left.