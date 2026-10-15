Steelers Get Significant Injury Update on $12.25M Star Ahead of Week 6 Clash With Buccaneers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are aiming for their second straight win as they travel to Raymond James Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. They may also have both their No. 1 and No. 2 running backs available.

Running back Rico Dowdle fully participated in practice for the first time on Thursday. It was the first time Dowdle was fully participating since he injured his toe in the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots.

Dowdle had a limited practice on Wednesday, and it now looks like he could return to the field this week.

Steelers Signed Dowdle This Offseason

The Steelers signed Dowdle to a two-year, $12.25 million contract this offseason. In his first two games with Pittsburgh, he carried the ball 15 times for 37 yards.

Dowdle has been in the NFL for six seasons, spending his first four with the Dallas Cowboys, where he appeared in 52 games, started 15, and rushed for 1,464 yards and four scores.

The 5-foot-11 running back then joined the Carolina Panthers last offseason, where he rushed for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games.

Pittsburgh hoped to establish a strong one-two punch at running back with Jaylen Warren and Dowdle this season, and this pairing still has plenty of time to develop.

Jaylen Warren Is Off to a Strong Start

Even though Dowdle missed the last three games, Warren was on a mission last week in a win over the Indianapolis Colts. Warren had 15 carries for 101 yards and one touchdown, and he also caught six passes for 87 yards and another score.

Both of Warren’s scores were long: he caught an 80-yard touchdown in the first quarter and ran in a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Warren’s performance earned him AFC Week 5 Offensive Player of the Week.

Even though Dowdle could return this week, head coach Mike McCarthy ensured Warren will be running back No. 1.

“Jaylen’s our featured player right now,” Coach Mike McCarthy said. “Let’s make sure we all recognize that. He’s hot. He’s playing great football for us.”

“So, it’s important for us, as an offense, coaches and players alike, to continue to put him in position to make plays. So that won’t change.”

Warren has 70 carries for 410 yards and one touchdown this season.