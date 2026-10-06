Steelers RB Rico Dowdle Reveals Details About ‘Gruesome’ Foot Injury

Jaylen Warren has emerged as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ most consistent and productive player through four games. However, that wasn’t always the plan. Pittsburgh signed veteran back Rico Dowdle to compete with Warren for the featured role, a position some expected Dowdle to win.

How ‘Gruesome’ is Rico Dowdle’s Foot Injury?

But while Warren has been racking up yards to the tune of 93 in Cleveland, 127 against the Bengals and 309 overall, Dowdle has been dealing with a foot injury, one he labeled “gruesome” while providing the details after practice on Tuesday.

“It’s real annoying,” Dowdle told reporters, including Brendan Howe of Steelers Now. “I dislocated it twice in the Patriots game. But yeah, just a foot sprain. Very annoying honestly; I’m missing games because of a toe. I’ve played with broken hips and stuff like that, but it’s definitely there.”

He also explained how he feels and what needs to happen to get him back on the field.

What’s the Timetable for Dowdle’s Return?

“Feeling alright,” said Dowdle about his physical status after missing back-to-back games, both AFC North divisional contests that saw Warren put up his two best performances.

“Getting better, taking it day-by-day. As far as getting back on the field, we’re gonna see how it go tomorrow, but I’m supposed to be working in a little this week so we’ll see how I feel,” he added.

“It’s about letting the tissue heal. The scar underneath, so it don’t keep popping out. Because if it keeps popping out, I’ll have to get surgery and put a pin in there,” he said. “Just about trying to let the tissue come back together and heal up. It’s painful, obviously. ‘Cause it’s like I got knots in the bottom of my feet.”

Dowdle Proved Himself in Recent Seasons

And despite Warren claiming the No. 1 spot on the depth chart, the Steelers could still use another running back to rely on. Dowdle may only have 15 carries for 37 yards to his name in 2026, but he did enter the season coming off consecutive 1,000 plus-yard campaigns. He racked up 1,076 yards on 236 rushing attempts with the Carolina Panthers in 2025 and a career-high 1,079 with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.

Dowdle, now 28, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent by the Cowboys in 2020.