Steelers to Introduce New Addition to Uniform in Paris vs. Saints

To add to the occasion of the Steelers playing in Paris, France, Pittsburgh will debut a new uniform combination on Sunday morning. As announced by the franchise on Saturday afternoon, the Steelers will wear a mostly standard road look with a twist.

Pittsburgh Adds Black ‘Slacks’ to Their Uniform for Paris Game

As a the designated road team against the New Orleans Saints, the Steelers will go black on white on black, placing their standard helmet on top of a white jersey and the new addition of black pants. Normally, Pittsburgh would wear gold pants with their white jersey.

Pants that are being labeled as “slacks” for a refined addition in a game in a country known for fashion. But more important than how fashionable Pittsburgh looks, the Steelers are trying to increase their win streak and head back to the United States with three-straight victories.

A Win Would Mean a Three-Game Win Streak for the Steelers

Coming off a 26-19 win in overtime, the Steelers enter the game the Week 7 matchup at 4-2 after defeating the Buccaneers on the road in Tampa Bay.

Conversely, the Saints are sitting with the reverse record of 2-4, having suffered three consecutive losses. In Week 6, New Orleans fell 23-13 to the Minnesota Vikings following losses to the Falcons and Raiders in the preceding weeks.

Pittsburgh’s offense took until the fourth quarter to find the end zone last week, but Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 1,487 passing yards, placing him in the top 10 among starting quarters, with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions through six games so far.